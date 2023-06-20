Phil Handy gives firm answer on if LeBron James is coming back to Lakers: "I don’t see why not"

LeBron James made headlines by hinting at a potential retirement this offseason after being eliminated in the Western Conference finals last month.

Those rumors may end up being just that. LA Lakers assistant coach Phil Handy says he expects James to return next season, his 21st.

“I don’t see why not,” Handy said. “That’s the plan. That’s the plan.”

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Handy is a player development coach for the Lakers and an assistant on the bench during games. He has been an assistant with the Lakers since 2019. Handy made the NBA Finals as an assistant in six straight seasons with the Cleveland Cavaliers, Toronto Raptors and Lakers.

Nicole Ganglani @nicoleganglani Handy on if he expect LeBron James to suit up for the Lakers next season: “That’s the plan. That’s the plan. I don’t see why not.” Handy on if he expect LeBron James to suit up for the Lakers next season: “That’s the plan. That’s the plan. I don’t see why not.”

LeBron James' contract details

James has two years left on his contract. He has a player option in the second season. He will turn 39 next season.

James is set to make $46.6 million next season, the most of any Laker. His player option is worth $50.4 million the following season.

The Lakers have many offseason decisions to make. Four of their young players who contributed to their playoff run will be free agents this offseason.

Austin Reaves dramatically raised his stock and became a consistent member of the starting rotation during the playoffs. The Lakers will have to match any offer sheet Reaves receives in restricted free agency to bring him back. Reaves has said he wants to return to LA but he could receive offers up to $80 million, which may be difficult for the Lakers to match.

Rui Hachimura will also be a restricted free agent. Reports say he will be looking for a deal worth almost $20 million per year. His current deal has him set to make $8.4 million next season if he returns to LA in the last year of his deal.

D’Angelo Russell will be an unrestricted free agent. Early reports show that the Lakers may let Russell find a new home or use him in a sign-and-trade deal. Or they could bring him back on a front-loaded deal.

Lonnie Walker came up huge in a few playoff games this season. He will also be an unrestricted free agent this offseason. Contributing guard Dennis Schroder will also be a free agent this season.

Poll : 0 votes