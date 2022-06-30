Philadelphia 76ers Summer League 2022 roster, dates, and complete schedule

The Philadelphia 76ers had a rather disappointing postseason. They finished fourth in the Eastern Conference standings, behind the Boston Celtics and Milwaukee Bucks – who shared the same win-loss record (51-31). This was despite Joel Embiid's incredible season.

The Philadelphia 76ers were able to beat the Toronto Raptors in six games in the first-round of the playoffs. In the following round, they were outclassed by the Miami Heat on both ends of the floor. Embiid missed the first two games of the series, with both games resulting in double-digit losses.

Falling short in the playoffs will give enough fuel for the Philadelphia 76ers, who will be looking to set their mark right from the Summer League games. The Sixers will play in both the Salt Lake City and Las Vegas Summer Leagues. They are scheduled to play a total of seven games in July.

Philadelphia 76ers roster for the Summer League

The 76ers traded their 23rd draft pick David Roddy to the Memphis Grizzlies for De'Anthony Melton, who is expected to be an important piece.

Jaden Springer, Charles Bassey, Tyrese Maxey, Isaiah Joe, Filip Petrusev, and Paul Reed will highlight the team’s Summer League squad. They should look to use this opportunity as a way to showcase their talent and improve their usage in the upcoming season.

Among these names, Tyrese Maxey is set to draw the most attention – having made a solid impact in the team’s rotation. He started in 74 of his 75 appearances in the 2021-22 season, and went on to average 20.8 points in the playoffs – only second to Embiid.

As of now, the roster consists of 14 players:

Player Name Position Tyrese Maxey Guard Filip Petrusev Center Isaiah Joe Forward Rayjon Tucker Guard Jaden Springer Guard Lamar Peters Guard Braxton Key Guard Aaron Henry Guard Charles Bassey Guard Frank Mason III Guard Charles Matthews Forward Daishen Nix Forward Mitch Ballock Guard Paul Reed Guard

Philadelphia 76ers Summer League schedule and dates

Salt Lake City Summer League

Date & Time Match Broadcast 5th July 2022; 7 PM ET Philadelphia 76ers vs Memphis Grizzlies TBD 6th July 2022; 9 PM ET Philadelphia 76ers vs Utah Jazz TBD 7th July 2022; 7 PM ET Philadelphia 76ers vs Oklahoma City Thunder TBD

Las Vegas Summer League

Date & Time Match Broadcast 9th July 2022; 3:30 PM ET Philadelphia 76ers vs Toronto Raptors NBA TV 10th July 2022; 3:30 PM ET Philadelphia 76ers vs Brooklyn Nets NBA TV 13th July 2022; 9 PM ET Philadelphia 76ers vs Miami Heat ESPNU 15th July 2022; 6 PM ET Philadelphia 76ers vs Denver Nuggets NBA TV

The young Philadelphia 76ers team will begin their summer with a match-up against the Memphis Grizzlies. The Utah Jazz and Oklahoma City Thunder will be their opponents in the following games, at the Salt Lake City Summer League.

The 76ers will start the Las Vegas Summer League playing against the Toronto Raptors on July 9th. The last scheduled game will be against the Denver Nuggets on July 15th.

The 76ers will benefit from the youngsters improving this summer, given the composition of their team. James Harden and Joel Embiid will enter the 2022-23 season with high expectations, while Tyrese Maxey will play a crucial role as well.

