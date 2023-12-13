Philadelphia 76ers Injury Report (Dec. 13): Latest on Kelly Oubre and Tyrese Maxey's status

The Philadelphia 76ers will look to extend their three-game winning streak on Wednesday when they face the Detroit Pistons on the road. The Pistons have lost 20 straight, tied for the ninth-longest losing streak in the NBA, while the Sixers’ most recent win (146-101) came against the Washington Wizards.

Kelly Oubre was out for nearly a month and missed 11 games while recovering from a broken rib. He has, however, featured in Philadelphia’s last three games and is expected to suit up against the Pistons. In 11 games this season, Oubre is averaging 14.5 points, 4.7 rebounds and 1.3 steals.

Fourth-year guard Tyrese Maxey saw an increase in his production after James Harden left. Maxey has proven excellent as a point guard with a season average of 6.7 assists per game.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

It’s not just his playmaking that has fans excited, he's also averaging 27.0 points, a 6.7-point jump from 2022-23. Against the Pistons, Maxey is expected to take up his usual playmaking and scoring responsibilities.

While most of the Philadelphia 76ers (15-7) roster is good to go for the matchup, reigning MVP Joel Embiid is listed as questionable with a knee issue.

Also read: "The award should be named after him": Fans rejoice over Ernie Johnson’s "long overdue" Sports Broadcasting HoF induction

What happened to Philadelphia 76ers' Kelly Oubre?

According to Kelly Oubre and the Philadelphia 76ers, he was struck by a moving vehicle in his neighborhood, which forced him to miss 11 games.

According to reports, the police are still investigating but have failed to find footage of the incident from surveillance cameras in the vicinity where Oubre claimed that he was hit.

The report had NBA fans buzzing on social media, and many came up with conspiracy theories. According to Oubre, these theories caused him and his family a lot of pain.

Tyrese Maxey stats vs Detroit Pistons

Tyrese Maxey has faced the Detroit Pistons 10 times. He averages 18.3 points, 3.7 assists, and 3.0 rebounds against the NBA bottom dwellers.

Maxey most recently played against Detroit on Nov. 10, which the Philadelphia 76ers won 114-106. He had career highs against the Pistons in two categories in the contest: 29 points and 11 assists. He also tied his highest rebounds (6) and steals (3) against Detroit.

Also read: “Where the hell did you find that?”: Stephen A. Smith loses it after Shannon Sharpe’s latest GOAT mask stunt