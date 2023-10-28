Philadelphia 76ers Injury Report: Latest update on James Harden

James Harden hasn't traveled with the Philadelphia 76ers for their game against the Toronto Raptors. Harden recently returned to the franchise, having been in Houston due to personal issues. He will now work with the training staff as he looks to return to fitness.

However, Harden did try to fly with the team, despite previously accepting Nick Nurse's wishes to rebuild his fitness, per Jake Fischer of Yahoo Sports. Fischer also noted Harden has since reported to the team's training facilities and will begin conditioning work.

"Harden initially accepted the Sixers’ strategy, sources said, until he then appeared at the Tarmac on Wednesday night to board Philadelphia’s flight west," Fischer reported.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"That was when Nurse and general manager Elton Brand reiterated that Harden was being asked to remain off the team’s two-game road trip to Milwaukee and Toronto, sources said.

"Harden did report to the facility Thursday morning to go through on-court activity with the Sixers’ three two-way players and several staffers, including G League head coach Mike Longabardi, who lagged behind the traveling party specifically to aid Harden’s immersion into full activity."

Harden's tenure with the Sixers has been strenuous all summer. The former MVP has requested a trade from the team. He's publicly insulted Daryl Morey and he hasn't spent much time with the franchise during training camp. Still, Nick Nurse and Morey are willing to welcome Harden into the rotation once he proves his fitness.

LA Clippers and Philadelphia 76ers stuck in deadlock over James Harden

The Philadelphia 76ers and LA Clippers have spent the past months locked in trade negotiations. The Clippers are the only team with a reported interest in the 10-time All-Star. However, the Sixers want Terance Mann as part of a deal with the Clippers, a player Los Angeles isn't willing to part with in the trade.

Jake Fischer has reported that things got murky when the Clippers offered Mann as part of a failed proposal to land Jrue Holiday. The Sixers found out about the trade offer. Now, they will be unlikely to back down in their desire to land Mann as part of a Harden deal.

"The Sixers’ insistence on also receiving Mann, sources told Yahoo Sports, is just as predicated on the fact Philadelphia officials learned Los Angeles offered Mann as part of the Clippers’ overtures to land Jrue Holiday from the Blazers as it is the Sixers’ valuation of the Florida State product," Fischer reported.

Harden's future likely resides away from Philadelphia. However, he will likely need to return to the rotation and impress on the court, so that he can raise his trade value before finding himself representing a new team.