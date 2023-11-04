Philadelphia 76ers Injury Report (Nov 4th): Latest update on Joel Embiid and Nicolas Batum’s status

The Philadelphia 76ers are set to welcome the Phoenix Suns at the Wells Fargo Center on Saturday. The Sixers are in the middle of a five-game homestand, while the Suns are at the start of a three-game road trip. Let's take a look at the latest Philadelphia 76ers injury report for November 4.

According to the NBA's latest injury report, only one player is listed as out for Saturday's game. Nicolas Batum won't be suiting up for his new team for personal reasons. Batum was part of the James Harden deal with the LA Clippers earlier this week.

Meanwhile, Joel Embiid is not listed on the Sixers' injury report despite tweaking his ankle against the Toronto Raptors on Thursday. Embiid has played in Philly's first four games of the season, so fans should expect him to be for the Suns game.

ESPN's latest injury report, on the other hand, still has Marcus Morris Sr. listed as day-to-day. Morris missed the Philadelphia 76ers' game against the Toronto Raptors due to conditioning issues. He has not played a game this season but is reportedly in "ramp-up" mode, as per Gina Mizell of The Philadelphia Inquirer.

Sixers head coach Nick Nurse is also unsure when he will incorporate the players acquired from the LA Clippers into the rotation. Robert Covington and KJ Martin both had a cameo in the Sixers' 114-99 win over the Raptors on Thursday.

"I think I still probably don't mind the rotation where it's at right now," Nurse told reporters on Friday. "Just probably don't want to disrupt the rhythm and things like that, but we'll see. I've got to think about that and discuss it with the staff a little bit. We've got to work them in."

Philadelphia 76ers vs Phoenix Suns Game Preview

The Philadelphia 76ers are riding a three-game winning streak after losing their season opener against the Milwaukee Bucks. The Sixers racked up victories over the Toronto Raptors twice and the Portland Trail Blazers in their last three games.

Joel Embiid continues to play like an MVP, averaging 30.3 points, 11.0 rebounds and 7.0 assists in the first four games of the season. Embiid will have to carry more load due to the James Harden trade, which means he also needs to stay healthy for the majority of the campaign.

Meanwhile, the Phoenix Suns are coming into Philly on the back of two straight losses to the San Antonio Spurs. The Suns were about to win the matchup on Tuesday, but the Spurs staged an incredible comeback. On Thursday's game, San Antonio came out scorching, and Phoenix fell short of their own comeback.

