Philadelphia 76ers planning a major rebuild, one of Joel Embiid and Ben Simmons might be traded with Brett Brown on his way out

The Philadelphia 76ers disappointingly ended their NBA season after falling to fierce eastern conference rivals Boston Celtics in the first round of NBA playoffs. The 76ers were missing star point guard Ben Simmons who was out due to injury.

The Celtics were favourites going into the series, but the fans and neutrals were not expecting the 76ers to get swept. Off-season acquisition Al Horford and forward Tobias Harris had a poor outing against the Celtics which points towards the poor decision making of the 76ers management.

Watching my team get swept hurt, and I don’t ever want to feel that way again. — Ben Simmons (@BenSimmons25) August 24, 2020

Also read: NBA Twitter pays homage to Kobe Bryant on his 42nd birth anniversary

Philadelphia 76ers strongly considering to trade one of Ben Simmons and Joel Embiid

In a story published by the Bleacher Report, it was revealed that stars Ben Simmons and Joel Embiid were unhappy with head coach Brett Brown's coaching methods and his lack of tactical flexibility. Joel Embiid voiced his frustration after the game four against Celtics on Sunday night. He was quoted saying -

"We could never find a rhythm this year," Embiid told reporters Sunday night. "It is disappointing. There's a lot of regrets. I felt like the focus was not always there. And we got to do better; we just got to look at ourselves in the mirror and just do better."

It won't be controversial to say that Brett Brown did not do himself a lot of favours. Ben Simmons, Joel Embiid and even Josh Richardson accused their head coach of avoiding a confrontation. Following Game 4, guard Josh Richardson, who, according to sources, was frustrated by his role all season, became one of the first to lob the criticism at Brown publicly.

"He's a good guy. He's a good man. He means well. I just think, going forward, he's gotta have some more accountability," Richardson said. "I don't think there was much accountability this season, and I think that was part of our problem."

It is clear that Brett Brown is not going to be at the helm for a long time at the Philadelphia 76ers. Changes are going to be introduced soon, with GM Elton Brand's position also in jeopardy. Tabloids are also speculating that the 76ers might trade one of Ben Simmons and Joel Embiid. Their skills sets clash, which makes the 76ers a very poor shooting team.

Advertisement

Considering the contracts of Tobias Harris and Al Horford, it will be very difficult for the 76ers to trade Ben Simmons or Joel Embiid. The 76ers will be better off adding shooting and playmaking to their team. Health is another issue, as both Simmons and Embiid are on the injury reports quite often. However, there is a good chance that the Philadelphia 76ers will continue to build around Ben Simmons and Joel Embiid.

Also read: NBA Trade Rumors: Toronto Raptors could lose an all-star to Phoenix Suns prior to next season