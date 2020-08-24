NBA Trade Rumors: Toronto Raptors could lose an all-star to Phoenix Suns prior to next season

The NBA draft lottery results were announced recently. The Minnesota Timberwolves will be choosing the first pick in the NBA draft 2020. After the announcement of the draft lottery, NBA trade rumours have started circulating in the media as the teams will be looking to improve their roster.

NBA trade rumours involving Toronto Raptors guard Fred VanVleet heating up

The Toronto Raptors have been in terrific form in the NBA bubble. They had a strong finish to the NBA regular season, finishing in the second place in the eastern conference behind Milwaukee Bucks.

The Toronto Raptors played good basketball and got results this season despite losing star small forward Kawhi Leonard and key role player Danny Green. Head coach Nick Nurse was awarded the NBA Coach of the Year trophy recently for his work with the Toronto Raptors.

Also read: NBA Twitter pays homage to Kobe Bryant on his 42nd birth anniversary

Point Guard Fred VanVleet has been in instrumental in the Toronto Raptor's success. The diminutive guard, known for his tough defence and three-point shooting, is set to be a free agent next season. Fred VanVleet has been on fire in the NBA bubble playoffs- averaging 21 points, 7.8 assists and 4 rebounds in a first-round series sweep against eastern conference rivals Brooklyn Nets.

With his strong performances in the last two NBA seasons, VanVleet has naturally been a part of a lot of NBA trade rumours. We can expect to see a lot of high profile players move to new teams this offseason in NBA trades. There is a good chance Fred VanVleet will be one of them. Shams Charania, an eminent journalist who plies his trade for The Athletic, has revealed that Fred VanVleet will be on three NBA teams' radar. These teams are- New York Knicks, Detroit Pistons and the Phoenix Suns.

Advertisement

It is expected that Fred VanVleet will be involved in an NBA trade because it will be difficult for the Toronto Raptors to match his salary expectations next season. It has been reported that Fred VanVleet will be expecting a contract of 80 million USD spread across four years. An NBA trade will be on the cards if the Toronto Raptors decision-maker Masai Ujiri and VanVleet cannot come to an agreement.

Also read: Dallas Mavericks vs LA Clippers Prediction and Match Preview - 25th August 2020| Game 5