Philadelphia 76ers vs Chicago Bulls Predicted Starting Lineups and Depth Chart for Feb. 24, 2025

The Philadelphia 76ers will be hosting the Chicago Bulls at home on Monday for a regular season matchup. The Sixers are going through a major injury plague where most of their core members have been sidelined from matches for the majority of the season. They are on a seven-game losing streak and have a terrible 20-36 record.

Ad

The Chicago Bulls, on the other hand, are also on a terrible run this season. They have a 22-35 record and are on a six-game losing streak with their latest loss coming against the Phoenix Suns (121-117) on Saturday. The Bulls are holding the 10th seed in the Eastern Conference standings.

The 76ers and the Bulls have faced each other two times this season and the Sixers are leading the matchup with a 2-0 record against the Chicago camp this season.

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Philadelphia 76ers vs. Chicago Bulls: Injury reports

Philadelphia 76ers injury report for Feb. 24

The 76ers are down four men while hosting the Bulls on Monday night. According to ESPN, Justin Edwards is out with an ankle injury, while Kyle Lowry is out with a lower hip injury.

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

Eric Gordon is ruled out from the matchup with a wrist injury while Jared McCain is out for the season as he underwent surgery on his left knee. Joel Embiid and Tyrese Maxey are listed as day-to-day and their participation will depend on their medical status before the game and the coach's decision.

Ad

Chicago Bulls injury report for Feb. 24

The Bulls are down three men walking into the Wells Fargo Center on Monday. According to ESPN, Jalen Smith is ruled out from the matchup because of being under the league's concussion protocol.

Ayo Dosunmu is ruled out indefinitely because of a sore shoulder injury, while Patrick Williams is still in rehab after receiving a platelet-rich plasma injection in his right knee. Only Coby White is listed as day-to-day and his participation will depend on his medical condition before the game.

Ad

Philadelphia 76ers vs. Chicago Bulls: Predicted starting lineup and depth charts

Philadelphia 76ers expected starting five and depth chart for Feb. 24

The Sixers are expected to run a lineup with Tyrese Maxey at the point and Paul George making up the frontcourt with Joel Embiid. Here are the expected starting five for the Philadelphia 76ers:

PG- Tyrese Maxey, SG- Quentin Grimes, SF- Kelly Oubre, PF- Paul George and C- Joel Embiid.

Ad

Here is a depth chart for them:

Point Guard Tyrese Maxey Jared Butler Shooting Guard Quentin Grimes Ricky Council IV Small Forward Kelly Oubre Jr. Lonnie Walker IV Power Forward Paul George Guerschon Yabusele David Roddy Center Joel Embiid Andre Drummond Adem Bona

Ad

Chicago Bulls expected starting five and depth chart for Feb. 24

The Bulls are expected to start their regular lineup with slight changes to the bench and rotations. Josh Giddy is expected to make up the backcourt with Lonzo Ball while Nikola Vucevic plays at the rim. Here are the expected starting five for the Chicago Bulls:

PG- Josh Giddey, SG- Lonzo Ball, SF- Coby White, PF- Matas Buzelis and C- Nikola Vucevic

Ad

Here is a depth chart for them:

Point Guard Josh Giddey Jevon Carter Shooting Guard Coby White Talen Horton-Tucker Dalen Terry Small Forward Lonzo Ball Kevin Huerter Power Forward Matas Buzelis Julian Phillips Center Nikola Vucevic Zach Collins

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

76ers Fan? Check out the latest Philadelphia 76ers depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place.