Philadelphia 76ers vs LA Clippers Game Results and Highlights: Top 5 viral moments (March 24)

The LA Clippers found out the visiting Philadelphia 76ers, even without Joel Embiid, can still be a formidable foe as they came into Crypto.com Arena and left with a 121-107 victory on Sunday.

The Sixers (39-32) ended their two-game losing skid. Philadelphia is seventh in the East and still in the play-in tournament zone, needing a huge run to get by the Indiana Pacers (40-31), who are 1.5 games above them entering Sunday's game at the LA Lakers.

Meanwhile, the LA Clippers (44-26) had their short two-game win streak end.

Top moments and highlights from Philadelphia 76ers vs. LA Clippers

Here are some highlights that made impressions on the internet during this East versus West matchup:

#5, Paul George makes history

Despite the loss, LA Clippers star Paul George made history. His 3-pointer from the corner that tied the game midway through the third quarter pushed him into 11th place, past Jamal Crawford, for career 3-pointers.

#4, Kelly Oubre Jr. with the chase-down block

When the game was still close in the third quarter, the Sixers found themselves defending their 3-point lead. By the 4:26 mark, Paul George managed to steal the ball but underestimated the defense of Kelly Oubre Jr.

As George attacked the rim, Oubre jumped up with force challenging the layup on the fastbreak and quieting the home crowd with a chase-down block. It was done so hard that George fell to the ground and asked for a foul.

#3, Tyrese Maxey with the step-back 3-pointer

The Philadelphia 76ers came out strong and found themselves owning a nine-point lead with 8.3 seconds remaining in the first quarter. Out to make a statement entering the second period, Tyrese Maxey made sure that he took the final shot.

Guarded by Norman Powell, Maxey used the space between them and trusted his hot shooting as he jab-stepped and pulled back for the 3-point shot, giving the Sixers an 11-point lead.

#2, KJ Martin with a throw-down

Even though the game was decided, the Philadelphia 76ers were not done putting up highlights as with a minute remaining in the game, KJ Martin got a pass from the elbow and drove through the middle, finding an opening for a slam dunk.

#1, Tyrese Maxey denies James Harden

The Philadelphia 76ers' defense was on against the LA Clippers as they continued to be aggressive. When James Harden went coast-to-cast and tried to barrel through the defense of Buddy Hield, the former league MVP did not see that Maxey was coming strong on his weak side and got his layup blocked.

