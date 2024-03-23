Philadelphia 76ers vs LA Lakers Player Stats and Box Scores for March 22, 2024 

The LA Lakers welcomed the Philadelphia 76ers at the Crypto.com Arena on Friday night as part of their current four-game homestand. The Lakers are looking to start a winning streak after beating the Atlanta Hawks on Monday, while the Sixers are coming off a loss to the Phoenix Suns.

It's the second and final matchup between the Sixers and Lakers this season, with Philadelphia winning the first one 138-94 at the Wells Fargo Center on Nov. 27. Joel Embiid was still healthy back then, but it's a different story this time around with the reigning MVP sidelined due to knee surgery.

The Lakers are trying to snap a seven-game losing streak to the Sixers dating back to Jan. 27, 2021. They have not defeated Philadelphia since March 3, 2020, when Ben Simmons was still with the Sixers.

Philadelphia 76ers players' stats and box score

The Philadelphia 76ers kept the game close until early in the fourth quarter when they struggled to make shots. The LA Lakers' defense also turned up, keeping the Sixers at bay for the rest of the game to get the 101-94 win.

Tyrese Maxey came alive in the second half to finish with 27 points, but remained cold from the field as he went 10-for-26 from the field. Tobias Harris and Kelly Oubre Jr. also went cold, with both players going 6-for-18 from the floor to score 16 and 19 points, respectively.

Players PTS REB AST STL BLK TO FGM FGA FG% 3PA 3PM 3P% FTM FTA FT% +/- Kelly Oubre Jr. 19 6 3 3 1 2 6 18 33.3 1 5 20.0 6 7 85.7 3 Tobias Harris 16 13 4 1 1 2 6 18 33.3 1 6 16.7 3 5 60.0 -9 Mo Bamba 11 7 3 2 3 1 3 7 42.9 2 5 40.0 3 4 75.0 0 Kyle Lowry 5 2 3 0 1 1 1 6 16.7 1 4 25.0 2 2 100.0 2 Tyrese Maxey 27 2 3 3 0 0 10 26 38.5 1 9 11.1 6 6 100.0 -1 Paul Reed 4 5 0 1 0 0 2 3 66.7 0 0 0.0 0 0 0.0 -4 Nicolas Batum 0 5 1 0 0 1 0 2 0.0 0 2 0.0 0 0 0.0 -8 Buddy Hield 5 0 1 2 1 1 2 6 33.3 1 3 33.3 0 0 0.0 -9 KJ Martin 0 2 0 0 0 0 0 1 0.0 0 0 0.0 0 0 0.0 -3 Cameron Payne 7 0 2 1 0 0 3 9 33.3 1 3 33.3 0 0 0.0 -6 Ricky Council IV DNP Kai Jones DNP

LA Lakers players' stats and box score

It was a total team effort by the LA Lakers in their victory over the Philadelphia 76ers. Anthony Davis led the way with another magnificent performance – 23 points, 19 rebounds, four assists and four blocks on 62.5% shooting from the floor.

LeBron James was efficient in scoring the ball, but turned it over too much with eight. Rui Hachimura was quiet in the second half, while Austin Reaves and D'Angelo Russell made up for it. All three players finished with 14 points each, while Spencer Dinwiddie added 11 points off the bench.

Players PTS REB AST STL BLK TO FGM FGA FG% 3PA 3PM 3P% FTM FTA FT% +-/ Rui Hachimura 14 7 1 0 0 1 4 10 40.0 1 3 33.3 5 6 83.3 -6 LeBron James 20 8 6 0 1 8 7 15 46.7 1 3 33.3 5 7 71.4 7 Anthony Davis 23 19 4 0 4 3 10 16 62.5 1 2 50.0 2 4 50.0 4 Austin Reaves 14 6 5 0 1 3 3 8 37.5 2 5 40.0 6 8 75.0 -1 D'Angelo Russell 14 5 3 1 0 5 4 13 30.8 4 10 40.0 2 2 100.0 9 Spencer Dinwiddie 11 0 2 0 1 0 3 8 37.5 3 6 50.0 2 2 100.0 8 Cam Reddish 0 2 0 0 0 0 0 2 0.0 0 2 0.0 0 0 0.0 2 Max Christie 0 2 0 0 0 1 0 0 0.0 0 0 0.0 0 0 0.0 9 Jaxson Hayes 5 5 1 0 0 0 1 1 100.0 0 0 0.0 3 4 75.0 3 Harry Giles III DNP Skylar Mays DNP Gabe Vincent DNP

D'Angelo Russell vs. Tyrese Maxey 3-point shooting in LA Lakers win

D'Angelo Russell hit four 3-point shots in the LA Lakers' win on Friday night. Russell hit timely shots just like in the past few games, helping the Lakers climb further in the Western Conference standings.

Meanwhile, Tyrese Maxey barely made any shot from beyond the arc for the second game in a row. Maxey went 1-for-9 against the LA Lakers and was 0-for-4 in the loss to the Phoenix Suns last Wednesday.

