Philadelphia 76ers vs. New York Knicks player stats and box score (Feb. 27) | 2024-25 NBA season

The Philadelphia 76ers visited the New York Knicks on Wednesday at Madison Square Garden in New York.

Both teams were on a losing streak coming into Wednesday. The Knicks are on a two-game slump, while the Sixers' have lost their previous eight games — the longest active skid in the NBA. They are on opposite ends of the Eastern Conference. New York (37-20) is sitting comfortably at the No. 3, while Philadelphia is 12th with a 20-37 record.

Wednesday's game is the third of four matchups between the teams.The Knicks leads the season series against the Sixers, 2-0. In their most recent matchup on Jan. 15, Jalen Brunson scored 38, while Tyrese Maxey had 33 points for the Philadelphia.

Former MVP Joel Embiid is out again. He has only played in 19 games this season, and Philly is 8-11 in those games. For New York, Karl Anthony-Towns was sidelined due to a left knee injury.

Philadelphia 76ers vs. New York Knicks player stats and box score

Philadelphia 76ers player stats and box score

Player PTS REB AST STL BLK TO FG 3-PT FG FT +/- Paul George 8 6 5 2 0 2 2-9 1-2 3-4 -13 Kelly Oubre Jr. 19 3 0 0 0 0 7-10 3-5 2-2 -15 Andre Drummond 5 4 2 1 1 0 2-4 0-0 1-2 -9 Quentin Grimes 0 0 0 0 1 1 0-1 0-1 0-0 -11 Tyrese Maxey 8 1 1 1 1 1 4-15 0-6 0-0 -14 Justin Edwards 0 1 0 0 0 1 0-2 0-1 0-0 -6 Adem Bona 3 2 0 1 1 1 1-1 0-0 1-2 -7 Lonnie Walker IV 2 1 0 0 1 0 1-3 0-1 0-0 -7 Ricky Council IV 0 1 1 0 0 0 0-0 0-0 0-0 2 Jared Butler DNP - - - - - - - - - Jeff Dowtin Jr. DNP - - - - - - - - - David Roddy DNP - - - - - - - - -

New York Knicks player stats and box score

Players PTS REB AST STL BLK TO FG 3PT FT +/- OG Anunoby 7 6 1 1 0 0 2-6 1-3 2-2 14 Josh Hart 2 8 2 0 1 4 1-2 0-0 0-2 17 Ariel Hukporti 6 0 0 0 0 1 3-3 0-0 0-0 10 Mikal Bridges 19 0 1 1 1 0 8-11 2-3 1-2 9 Jalen Brunson 15 2 7 0 0 1 3-7 1-2 8-8 10 Miles McBride 4 2 1 0 1 0 2-3 0-1 0-0 6 Precious Achiuwa 4 2 1 0 0 0 2-3 0-0 0-0 6 Landry Shamet 0 0 0 0 0 0 0-1 0-1 0-0 2 Cameron Payne 4 1 2 0 0 0 2-3 0-0 0-0 6 Pacome Dadiet DNP - - - - - - - - - Tyler Kolek DNP - - - - - - - - - Matt Ryan DNP - - - - - - - - - Delon Wright DNP - - - - - - - - - Karl-Anthony Towns DNP - - - - - - - - -

Philadelphia 76ers vs. New York Knicks game summary

The New York Knicks had a 33-21 lead over the Philadelphia 76ers at the end of the first quarter. Mikal Bridges was off to a hot start. He had 19 points on 8-for-10 shooting. Jalen Brunson added eights points and seven assists for New York. On the other hand, Kelly Oubre Jr. had 12 points (5-for-6 shooting) for Philly.

Heading into the halftime break, the Knicks stil led 61-45. New York went 59.0% in the first half, while Philly shot just 17-for-45 (37.8%).

This is a live copy.

