Philadelphia 76ers vs. New York Knicks player stats and box score (Feb. 27) | 2024-25 NBA season

By Kim Daniel Rubinos
Modified Feb 27, 2025 01:20 GMT
New York Knicks v Philadelphia 76ers
Philadelphia 76ers vs. New York Knicks player stats and box score (Feb. 27) | 2024-25 NBA season (Image Souce: Getty)

The Philadelphia 76ers visited the New York Knicks on Wednesday at Madison Square Garden in New York.

Both teams were on a losing streak coming into Wednesday. The Knicks are on a two-game slump, while the Sixers' have lost their previous eight games — the longest active skid in the NBA. They are on opposite ends of the Eastern Conference. New York (37-20) is sitting comfortably at the No. 3, while Philadelphia is 12th with a 20-37 record.

Wednesday's game is the third of four matchups between the teams.The Knicks leads the season series against the Sixers, 2-0. In their most recent matchup on Jan. 15, Jalen Brunson scored 38, while Tyrese Maxey had 33 points for the Philadelphia.

Former MVP Joel Embiid is out again. He has only played in 19 games this season, and Philly is 8-11 in those games. For New York, Karl Anthony-Towns was sidelined due to a left knee injury.

Philadelphia 76ers vs. New York Knicks player stats and box score

Philadelphia 76ers player stats and box score

PlayerPTSREBASTSTLBLKTOFG3-PT FGFT+/-
Paul George8652022-91-23-4-13
Kelly Oubre Jr.19300007-103-52-2-15
Andre Drummond5421102-40-01-2-9
Quentin Grimes0000110-10-10-0-11
Tyrese Maxey8111114-150-60-0-14
Justin Edwards0100010-20-10-0-6
Adem Bona3201111-10-01-2-7
Lonnie Walker IV2100101-30-10-0-7
Ricky Council IV0110000-00-00-02
Jared ButlerDNP---------
Jeff Dowtin Jr.DNP---------
David RoddyDNP---------
New York Knicks player stats and box score

PlayersPTSREBASTSTLBLKTOFG3PTFT+/-
OG Anunoby7611002-61-32-214
Josh Hart2820141-20-00-217
Ariel Hukporti6000013-30-00-010
Mikal Bridges19011108-112-31-29
Jalen Brunson15270013-71-28-810
Miles McBride4210102-30-10-06
Precious Achiuwa4210002-30-00-06
Landry Shamet0000000-10-10-02
Cameron Payne4120002-30-00-06
Pacome DadietDNP---------
Tyler KolekDNP---------
Matt RyanDNP---------
Delon WrightDNP---------
Karl-Anthony TownsDNP---------
Philadelphia 76ers vs. New York Knicks game summary

The New York Knicks had a 33-21 lead over the Philadelphia 76ers at the end of the first quarter. Mikal Bridges was off to a hot start. He had 19 points on 8-for-10 shooting. Jalen Brunson added eights points and seven assists for New York. On the other hand, Kelly Oubre Jr. had 12 points (5-for-6 shooting) for Philly.

Heading into the halftime break, the Knicks stil led 61-45. New York went 59.0% in the first half, while Philly shot just 17-for-45 (37.8%).

This is a live copy.

Edited by Kim Daniel Rubinos
