Philippines vs Angola FIBA World Cup 2023: Date, time, where to watch, live stream details, and more

The FIBA World Cup 2023 is well and fully underway. One matchup that fans should watch out for is Philippines vs Angola in Group A on Sunday.

Both teams failed to win their opening games. The Philippines lost 87-81 to the Dominican Republic in a hard fought matchup that went back and forth, while Angola were hammered 81-67 by Italy.

Now both teams will look to bounce back to stay in the reckoning for the next round. These are the related details for the Phillipines-Angola game:

Where: Araneta Coliseum, Quezon City

Date: Aug. 27, 2023

Time: 8:00 p.m. GMT+8 or 8:00 a.m. ET

For those looking to stream the game, they can do so by downloading the Courtside 1891 app on the Apple App Store or Google Play Store. The game will also be showed in the Philippines on the local channel, TV5.

How did Phillipines and Angola perform in their opening FIBA World Cup 2023 game?

Angola and Philippines will try to bounce back after suffering a loss in the FIBA World Cup 2023 opening games

The Philippines fell short in front of their home crowd against the Dominican Republic led by Karl Anthony-Towns. Throughout the first three quarters and most of the fourth, it was a back and forth affair, with the biggest lead being seven points.

However, the Philippines crumbled with three minutes and a half left in the fourth quarter after Jordan Clarkson was fouled out. After their leader on offense left the floor, Gilas Pilipinas never found their rhythm as the Dominican Republic held on for a six-point win (87-81).

Meanwhile, Angola were able to hold on for three quarters despite the Italians threatening to pull away. At the end of the first quarter, they found themselves trailing by six points. They outscored Italy in the second quarter, cutting the lead to three by half-time.

Angola then tied the game twice in the third quarter but trailed by four at the end of it. The Italians ran away in the fourth, winning by 14 points (81-67).

Both the Phillipines and Angola will now look for redemption, so expect an intense matchup.

