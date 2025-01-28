"Philly fans are ban apples": Michael Jordan's ex-teammate Ron Harper makes his feelings known on Eagles fans' 'disgusting' behaviour after NFC title 

Michael Jordan’s former teammate Ron Harper expressed his disgust on X over the behavior of some Philadelphia Eagles fans following Sunday's win against the Washington Commanders.

His comments came after reporter Dov Kleiman shared an incident in which multiple Eagles fans allegedly harassed two Commanders fans.

Ron Harper responded to a comment by Sports Grid's Jo Madden, who condemned the alleged harassment of Commanders fans.

“Philly fans are ban apples,” Harper wrote on his post.

The Philadelphia Eagles dominated the Washington Commanders 55-23 in the NFC Championship Game on Sunday. This victory secured their spot in Super Bowl LIX, where they'll face the Kansas City Chiefs on Feb. 9.

During the game, the Eagles' offense was unstoppable, as quarterback Jalen Hurts scored three rushing touchdowns and threw for one. Eagles running back Saquon Barkley also had an impressive game, as he rushed for 118 yards and had three touchdowns on 15 carries.

The Commanders, on the other hand, struggled with turnovers, as they committed four TOs that resulted in 28 points for the Eagles. Quarterback Jayden Daniels had a solid game, where he passed for 255 yards and a touchdown, but it wasn't enough to overcome the team's mistakes.

The Eagles' defense also played a crucial role in the win, as they forced turnovers and made key stops. Linebacker Zack Baun had a standout game, where he recorded 12 tackles, a forced fumble and a fumble recovery.

The victory marked the Eagles' second NFC Championship title in three years. A tough game awaits as the team aims to bring home their second Super Bowl title in franchise history.

Ron Harper goes on the offensive against President Donald Trump

Ron Harper is making the most of his freedom of speech rights, from calling out LeBron James to speaking against President Donald Trump.

After President Trump signed an executive order releasing the classified JFK files, Harper joined fans on the internet to call out Trump for not releasing the Jeffrey Epstein reports as well.

Harper, in an X post, claimed Trump would not do so because of an alleged connection to Epstein.

“Cause his name is in that one…”

Ron Harper’s time in the NBA saw him win three titles, 1996-1998, alongside Michael Jordan at the Chicago Bulls. Two more titles followed in 2000 and 2001 when he joined the LA Lakers.

