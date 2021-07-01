Phoenix Suns 130-103 LA Clippers: Twitter erupts as Chris Paul puts up 41 points to reach his first-ever NBA Finals

A Chris Paul masterclass helped the Phoenix Suns beat the LA Clippers 130-103 in Game 6 of the Western Conference Finals on Thursday night. Monty Williams' men were largely in control as the Suns clinched their first NBA Finals berth since 1993.
The LA Clippers trailed the game from the opening tip but managed to keep in touching distance of the Phoenix Suns. They even cut the deficit to just seven points in the third quarter at a point.
That's when Chris Paul stood up and completely took over proceedings to make it to the NBA Finals for the first time in his 16-year career. That it came in front of a packed Staples Center was just the cherry on the cake. Paul finished with 41 points on 16-of-24 shooting.
Chris Paul turns up in the clutch for the Phoenix Suns again
It was a team effort from the Phoenix Suns that led to the win tonight, but Chris Paul was the man who got it done when the LA Clippers saw an opening in the game. Ty Lue's men had scored 10 straight and cut the Suns' lead to single digits. CP3 answered back with an 8-0 run of his own and eventually ended up scoring 27 points in the last 13 minutes of the game.
Devin Booker made his contribution with 22 points and seven rebounds. Deandre Ayton bounced back with 16 points and 17 rebounds. Jae Crowder also had 19 points on 6-of-11 shooting. But once again, Chris Paul was the glue guy who made the Phoenix Suns tick.
NBA Twitter gave CP3 deserved praise for his efforts. Head coach Monty Williams was rightfully applauded, too, for masterminding everything behind the scenes.
Paul George and the LA Clippers eventually run out of gas
Despite being the second-best team tonight, the LA Clippers put up a fight. They stood a chance of winning the matchup before Chris Paul took over. Paul George gutted it out again for more than 40 minutes, finishing with 21 points and nine rebounds. Marcus Morris Sr. continued his good run and scored 26 points on 52.9% shooting. That certainly wasn't enough tonight, though.
It won't be an exaggeration to suggest that the LA Clippers overachieved this season. They didn't have Kawhi Leonard and Serge Ibaka against the Phoenix Suns. They even lost Ivica Zubac along the way. Yet, Ty Lue's men managed to drag this series to six games. NBA Twitter gave its props to the Clippers.
The LA Clippers will now head home and start planning for next season. The Phoenix Suns, though, will be watching the Eastern Conference Finals even more closely.
