Phoenix Suns 130-103 LA Clippers: Twitter erupts as Chris Paul puts up 41 points to reach his first-ever NBA Finals

A Chris Paul masterclass helped the Phoenix Suns beat the LA Clippers 130-103 in Game 6 of the Western Conference Finals on Thursday night. Monty Williams' men were largely in control as the Suns clinched their first NBA Finals berth since 1993.

The LA Clippers trailed the game from the opening tip but managed to keep in touching distance of the Phoenix Suns. They even cut the deficit to just seven points in the third quarter at a point.

That's when Chris Paul stood up and completely took over proceedings to make it to the NBA Finals for the first time in his 16-year career. That it came in front of a packed Staples Center was just the cherry on the cake. Paul finished with 41 points on 16-of-24 shooting.

Chris Paul turns up in the clutch for the Phoenix Suns again

It was a team effort from the Phoenix Suns that led to the win tonight, but Chris Paul was the man who got it done when the LA Clippers saw an opening in the game. Ty Lue's men had scored 10 straight and cut the Suns' lead to single digits. CP3 answered back with an 8-0 run of his own and eventually ended up scoring 27 points in the last 13 minutes of the game.

What a performance... Chris Paul erupts for an #NBAPlayoffs career-high tying 41 PTS, including 31 in the 2nd half, as the @Suns win Game 6 and advance to the #NBAFinals presented by YouTube TV for the first time since 1993. #ThatsGame



41 PTS | 16-24 FGM | 7 3PM | 8 AST pic.twitter.com/OiGaa0NGN2 — NBA (@NBA) July 1, 2021

Devin Booker made his contribution with 22 points and seven rebounds. Deandre Ayton bounced back with 16 points and 17 rebounds. Jae Crowder also had 19 points on 6-of-11 shooting. But once again, Chris Paul was the glue guy who made the Phoenix Suns tick.

Chris Paul and Monty Williams share an emotional moment

NBA Twitter gave CP3 deserved praise for his efforts. Head coach Monty Williams was rightfully applauded, too, for masterminding everything behind the scenes.

Yo @Suns y’all did that. Respect. Congrats. 16 yrs a long time @CP3 🙌🏽🙌🏽🙌🏽🙌🏽 — Stephen Curry (@StephenCurry30) July 1, 2021

Monty Williams and his journey is impossible to not love and root for. Sooo heartwarming. Faith, perseverance and hope 🙏🏼 — Jeremy Lin (@JLin7) July 1, 2021

CP3 chant at Staples Center for the first time since his Clippers days. — Marc J. Spears (@MarcJSpears) July 1, 2021

Monty Williams won’t take a bow. But he should. Man, what a story he is. — Tim Reynolds (@ByTimReynolds) July 1, 2021

I was 9 years old the last time the Suns went to the finals. Tonight, that little kid is smiling because he helped his older self remember what it was like to truly enjoy something. And I got to enjoy it with my 4 year old daughter. — Espo (@Espo) July 1, 2021

Pretty great that CP3 scored the most points he’s ever scored in any half in his career, regular season or playoffs, in the half that sent him to his first Finals.



Awesome. — nick wright (@getnickwright) July 1, 2021

By the way, there's some serious irony in casuals trying to diminish a potential CHRIS PAUL title based on injuries elsewhere.



Unfortunately, this stuff is part of sports. Always has been, always will be, some years more than others. Happy for CP that it went his way, this time. — Ben DuBose (@BenDuBose) July 1, 2021

What a moment for Chris Paul and Monty Williams 🙏 pic.twitter.com/pIG3gW9KSF — ESPN (@espn) July 1, 2021

The Suns lost Game 5 just so Chris Paul could advance to the Finals on the Clippers home floor pic.twitter.com/60wQnP3tOf — Kofie (@Kofie) July 1, 2021

Devin Booker - 13th pick, 6 years, 5 coaches, 80 teammates, 2 all star appearances, 1 playoff berth, 1 TRIP TO THE NBA FINALS. pic.twitter.com/b99Yl4Mj3c — Mike Vigil (@protectedpick) July 1, 2021

put some respect on @DevinBook name too ‼️💐 — Ja Morant (@JaMorant) July 1, 2021

Demarcus Cousins every time he plays against Chris Paul pic.twitter.com/BibJcKar7C — LegendOfWinning (@LegendOfWinning) July 1, 2021

A true moment of perseverance for Devin Booker. Dude waited through a MESS for this moment. Lots of guys would have walked out. He didn't.



Now, he gets rewarded by taking the Suns to the Finals. — Trevor Booth (@TrevorMBooth) July 1, 2021

Paul George and the LA Clippers eventually run out of gas

Despite being the second-best team tonight, the LA Clippers put up a fight. They stood a chance of winning the matchup before Chris Paul took over. Paul George gutted it out again for more than 40 minutes, finishing with 21 points and nine rebounds. Marcus Morris Sr. continued his good run and scored 26 points on 52.9% shooting. That certainly wasn't enough tonight, though.

Paul George is checked by Jae Crowder

It won't be an exaggeration to suggest that the LA Clippers overachieved this season. They didn't have Kawhi Leonard and Serge Ibaka against the Phoenix Suns. They even lost Ivica Zubac along the way. Yet, Ty Lue's men managed to drag this series to six games. NBA Twitter gave its props to the Clippers.

I’m so proud of the @LAClippers for accomplishing something the franchise has never done, even without Kawhi. An unbelievable run against the odds, led by my new hero Paul George @Yg_Trece. Yes I’m crying leave me alone! — Melissa Stetten (@MelissaStetten) July 1, 2021

paul george. u did everything u said i was gone fo and took us farther than we ever been. what a post season. u got better this year and not many this deep in their career can say that. we move @Yg_Trece — Jamal Cristopher (@Clippers24seven) July 1, 2021

Paul George in the 2021 NBA playoffs



▫️1st in Minutes Played (776)

▫️1st in Points Scored (511)

▫️3rd in Rebounds (183)

▫️Scored 20+ PTS in every game

▫️Led Clippers to their first WCF



Gave it everything he had. Respect ✊🏽 pic.twitter.com/DprlNIQbpX — Top Ball Coverage (@TopBallCoverage) July 1, 2021

Paul George: Tough break but we can run it back next year right Kawhi?.... Kahwi?



Kawhi: pic.twitter.com/Ywl3beo7eR — Kofie (@Kofie) July 1, 2021

Paul George walking through the resort entrance in Cancun once again pic.twitter.com/ALBOZE3xt7 — BetMGM 🦁 (@BetMGM) July 1, 2021

The Clippers had their most successful postseason run in franchise history, and Paul George proved to everyone he can come through in the playoffs even without Kawhi Leonard.



They had a good year. — Colb (@___Colb___) July 1, 2021

Major props to Ty Lue and the rest of the Clips... no Ibaka, no Kawhi, they got to game 6 of the Western Finals, and went 4-4 against the two top seeds in the West after Kawhi went down. — Kirk Goldsberry (@kirkgoldsberry) July 1, 2021

Clipper fans gave Reggie Jackson a lot of love during these playoffs. He went from a player fans didn't like last year, to arguably their favorite this year. Moved him to tears during his postgame press conference. — Farbod Esnaashari (@Farbod_E) July 1, 2021

The LA Clippers will now head home and start planning for next season. The Phoenix Suns, though, will be watching the Eastern Conference Finals even more closely.

