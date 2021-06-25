Phoenix Suns 92-106 LA Clippers: Paul George redeems himself, Devin Booker gets shut down; here's how Twitter reacted to Game 3 of Western Conference Finals | 2021 NBA Playoffs

The LA Clippers were in their element from the get-go on Thursday night, as they convincingly outperformed the Phoenix Suns 106-92 in Game 3 of the Western Conference Finals. Head coach Tyronn Lue was once again able to make the necessary adjustments as the Clippers brought up their first win of the series.

Paul George stuffed the stat sheet tonight, scoring 27 points, 15 rebounds and eight assists, even though he shot the ball poorly and had six turnovers. In comparison, Chris Paul struggled from the field in his return to action.

LA Clippers dominate the Phoenix Suns in the second half

The game was very evenly contested in the first half. The LA Clippers enjoyed the edge in the first quarter, but the Phoenix Suns hit right back in the second. The tide tipped in the favor of the hosts after the break, though.

Patrick Beverley and Terance Mann

Patrick Beverley and Terance Mann played with energy to clamp Devin Booker and co. on defense, with the latter also scoring 10 points on 5-of-6 shooting in the third quarter. Paul George put the icing on the cake with a half-court buzzer-beater as the LA Clippers outscored the Phoenix Suns 34-21 during this period.

Monty Williams' men made a huge run in the fourth to cut their deficit to just six points, but that's when Reggie Jackson came up with two huge buckets. Jackson scored 23 points on 52.9% shooting. Meanwhile, Ivica Zubac gave Deandre Ayton a tough time, recording 15 points and 16 rebounds in the process. Here's how Twitter reacted to the LA Clippers' dominant win against the Phoenix Suns.

Game 6 Klay

Untucked Kyrie

Headband LeBron

Jersey-biting Kobe

Down 0-2 Clippers — Rob Perez (@WorldWideWob) June 25, 2021

down 0-2 Clippers are dangerous pic.twitter.com/fsPWwAEF14 — CBS Sports (@CBSSports) June 25, 2021

i’m so proud of paul george man. forget the percentages. don’t think. just play. be aggressive. 27 points 15 rebounds 8 assist played 43 out of 48 minutes man. he’s doing it all.



if he keeps playing with this level of force the hot shooting game is gonna come. — Jamal Cristopher (@Clippers24seven) June 25, 2021

Reggie Jackson is having the playoff run Dennis Schroder THOUGHT he was going to have when he turned down 84 million dollars 💀 pic.twitter.com/Run7b1w4OP — Mike Korzemba (@mikekorz) June 25, 2021

So happy to see Ivica Zubac bounce back in tonight's game. Offensively and defensively, he's doing everything he can. Hope y'all remember this! — Farbod Esnaashari (@Farbod_E) June 25, 2021

Reggie Jackson when the Clippers need a bucket pic.twitter.com/L7b8tRv7Pg — #RingerNBA (@ringernba) June 25, 2021

I always give credit where it’s due to Book he’s a prolific scorer but with all due respect pat bev and T Mann took turns putting him in jail — Mark Jackson’s Burner (@casualtakeking) June 25, 2021

More Patrick Beverley and Terance Mann minutes



No more from Rajon Rondo



Thanks — Clips Nation (@clipsnation) June 25, 2021

When The Clippers go down 0-2 in the playoffs pic.twitter.com/dJsbO8jKHx — Jason Gallagher (@jga41agher) June 25, 2021

Devin Booker and Chris Paul get shut down for good

The biggest narrative on the Phoenix Suns' side of things was how badly both Chris Paul and Devin Booker shot the ball tonight. The duo had 15 points apiece and combined for 10-of-40 from the field. Paul still managed 12 assists, but Booker looked completely out of rhythm as Pat Bev gave him all sorts of problems.

Chris Paul runs a pick-and-roll play

Cameron Payne suffered an ankle injury in the first half and didn't return. Meanwhile, Deandre Ayton still had a respectable game as he managed 18 points and nine rebounds. Here's how Twitter responded to the Suns' performance in Game 3.

Honestly can’t recall a game where both Chris Paul and Devin Booker were this bad. 0% chance the Suns can win with them shooting a combined 25% from the field, especially if Cam Payne’s out. It’s still Suns in 6 — sreekar (@sreekyshooter) June 25, 2021

Suns playing worst with CP3 in tonight pic.twitter.com/mOZ6ft8yEb — Riley Freeman (@TrillaryBlinton) June 25, 2021

This was the Cp3 and Devin Booker that showed up today pic.twitter.com/HtFlR29Vos — Charles Barkley Burner Account (@ChuckBurnerAcct) June 25, 2021

Chris Paul is still winless at STAPLES Center in the Conference Finals. — Justin Russo (@FlyByKnite) June 25, 2021

people getting their corny slander off the Suns they been waiting a month to tweet while their team is in Cancun 🔥 — Andrew (@AndrewLeezus) June 25, 2021

What we expected from masked Devin Booker vs. What we got pic.twitter.com/Zui0M52SpN — NBA SKITS (@NBA_Skits) June 25, 2021

Very happy that I don't have to hear "Suns in 4" every five seconds now. — Farbod Esnaashari (@Farbod_E) June 25, 2021

The LA Clippers will be hoping to carry their momentum forward when they host the Phoenix Suns in Game 4 on Saturday night, but the latter still holds a 2-1 lead in the series.

Also read: 5 Reasons why LA Clippers won 106-92 against Phoenix Suns in Game 3 of the Western Conference Finals | 2021 NBA Playoffs

Edited by Raunak Jaiswal