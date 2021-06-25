Phoenix Suns 92-106 LA Clippers: Paul George redeems himself, Devin Booker gets shut down; here's how Twitter reacted to Game 3 of Western Conference Finals | 2021 NBA Playoffs

The LA Clippers were in their element from the get-go on Thursday night, as they convincingly outperformed the Phoenix Suns 106-92 in Game 3 of the Western Conference Finals. Head coach Tyronn Lue was once again able to make the necessary adjustments as the Clippers brought up their first win of the series.
Paul George stuffed the stat sheet tonight, scoring 27 points, 15 rebounds and eight assists, even though he shot the ball poorly and had six turnovers. In comparison, Chris Paul struggled from the field in his return to action.
LA Clippers dominate the Phoenix Suns in the second half
The game was very evenly contested in the first half. The LA Clippers enjoyed the edge in the first quarter, but the Phoenix Suns hit right back in the second. The tide tipped in the favor of the hosts after the break, though.
Patrick Beverley and Terance Mann played with energy to clamp Devin Booker and co. on defense, with the latter also scoring 10 points on 5-of-6 shooting in the third quarter. Paul George put the icing on the cake with a half-court buzzer-beater as the LA Clippers outscored the Phoenix Suns 34-21 during this period.
Monty Williams' men made a huge run in the fourth to cut their deficit to just six points, but that's when Reggie Jackson came up with two huge buckets. Jackson scored 23 points on 52.9% shooting. Meanwhile, Ivica Zubac gave Deandre Ayton a tough time, recording 15 points and 16 rebounds in the process. Here's how Twitter reacted to the LA Clippers' dominant win against the Phoenix Suns.
Devin Booker and Chris Paul get shut down for good
The biggest narrative on the Phoenix Suns' side of things was how badly both Chris Paul and Devin Booker shot the ball tonight. The duo had 15 points apiece and combined for 10-of-40 from the field. Paul still managed 12 assists, but Booker looked completely out of rhythm as Pat Bev gave him all sorts of problems.
Cameron Payne suffered an ankle injury in the first half and didn't return. Meanwhile, Deandre Ayton still had a respectable game as he managed 18 points and nine rebounds. Here's how Twitter responded to the Suns' performance in Game 3.
The LA Clippers will be hoping to carry their momentum forward when they host the Phoenix Suns in Game 4 on Saturday night, but the latter still holds a 2-1 lead in the series.
