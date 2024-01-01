Phoenix Suns Injury Report (Jan. 1): Latest update on Bradley Beal and Devin Booker's availability

The Phoenix Suns will play the second night of a back-to-back on Monday against the Portland Trail Blazers. The Suns have been ravaged by injuries in the first two months of the season, which contributed to their early season struggles. Let's look at the latest Phoenix Suns injury report.

The Suns' injury report for Monday's game has not been released, as they are coming off the first set of a back-to-back. ESPN and CBS Sports have listed two players as out for Phoenix – Damion Lee and Nassir Little. Lee is out, as he's recovering from knee surgery, while Little is a game-time decision with a minor knee injury.

That means Bradley Beal, Devin Booker and Kevin Durant are all available to play against the Blazers. Booker and Durant are certain to suit up while the Suns could give Beal a night off as a precaution, as he just recently returned from an ankle injury.

The Phoenix Suns won their third straight game, beating the Orlando Magic 112-107 on Sunday.

Kevin Durant had 31 points, five rebounds and five assists, while Bradley Beal contributed 25 points and two assists. Devin Booker put up 21 points, four rebounds and five assists, and Jusuf Nurkic posted a double-double of 19 points and 13 rebounds.

Apart from the three-game winning streak, the Suns are 2-0 in their six-game homestand. They beat the Charlotte Hornets to start it off before downing the Magic in a tough game. They improved to 17-15 for the season and could get some momentum if they extend their winning ways.

Phoenix Suns vs Portland Trail Blazers game preview

The Phoenix Suns and Portland Trail Blazers have split their first two games of the season. The Suns got a 120-107 win on Nov. 21 at home in the Footprint Center. Kevin Durant led the way with 31 points, four rebounds and nine assists, while Devin Booker added 28 points, three rebounds and six assists.

The Blazers got one back on Dec. 19 at the Moda Center in Portland. Anfernee Simons finished with 23 points, seven rebounds and seven assists to help his team to a 109-104 win. Jerami Grant contributed 22 points and four assists, while KD had a 40-point night for Phoenix.

Monday's game is the 243rd regular-season match between the Suns and Blazers. The Suns are ahead 130-112 in the all-time head-to-head matchup and have won six of the last 10 games.

