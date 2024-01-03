Phoenix Suns Injury Report (Jan. 3): Latest update on Devin Booker and Kevin Durant's availability

The Phoenix Suns will try to extend their winning streak to five on Wednesday when they take on the LA Clippers. The Suns are starting to get healthier every game during the current six-game homestand. Let's look at the latest Phoenix Suns injury report for Jan. 3.

According to the most recent Suns injury report, Kevin Durant and Damion Lee are listed as out. Durant is still dealing with a sore right hamstring and will miss his second straight game. He was absent in Phoenix's 109-88 win over the Portland Trail Blazers.

Lee remains without a timetable for a return after undergoing offseason knee surgery. Nassir Litle is also on the injury report, but has been tagged as available after missing the last three contests with an orbital fracture. Little is expected to wear a mask to protect his face from further injuries.

The Phoenix Suns will have an almost healthy roster against the LA Clippers. Devin Booker and Bradley Beal, who had their fair share of injuries earlier this season are looking to continue building some momentum.

Phoenix has slowly come back up in the Western Conference standings after struggling in early December. They have now won four straight games against the Houston Rockets, Charlotte Hornets, Orlando Magic and Portland Trail Blazers.

The Clippers will be a real test considering the Hornets and Blazers are two of the worst teams in the league. The Rockets have improved, but they are a game below the Suns in the standings. The Magic are one of the surprise teams this season and have struggled on their current road trip.

Phoenix Suns vs LA Clippers game review

The Phoenix Suns and LA Clippers are set to face each other for the first time this season. The two teams battled in the first round of the 2023 NBA playoffs, with the Suns eliminating the Clippers in five games. The two teams look different this season with the Suns adding Bradley Beal, while the Clippers acquired James Harden.

Both teams are also on a winning streak heading into the matchup, with the Clippers riding three straight wins. They have been one of the best teams in the league over the past month, climbing up to fourth in the Western Conference after struggling early after Harden's arrival.

Wednesday's game is the 236th regular-season meeting between the Suns and Clippers. It's their first matchup in the regular season since April 9 when the Clippers got the 119-114 win. The last 10 games have also been competitive with five wins for each franchise.

