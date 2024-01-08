Phoenix Suns Injury Report (Jan. 8): Latest on Kevin Durant and Bradley Beal's availability

The Phoenix Suns will try to get back on the winning track after a difficult loss to the Memphis Grizzlies on Sunday. The Suns are set to start a three-game road trip in Los Angeles against the Clippers. Let's look at the latest Suns injury report for Jan. 8 featuring Kevin Durant and Bradley Beal.

According to ESPN's injury report, the Suns have four players who could be out on Monday night. Damion Lee remains sidelined following knee surgery in the offseason. Eric Gordon, Bol Bol and Nassir Little are game-time decisions after missing the game against the Grizzlies.

Durant was questionable before the Memphis game, but was cleared in time to play his first game of 2024. He has not played since Dec. 31, 2023 when he suffered a minor hamstring injury. Beal, who has been plagued by injuries this season, will most likely play as well.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Devin Booker is likely getting at least a questionable tag as he took a few hits against the Memphis Grizzlies. Booker rolled his ankle and got shot in the ribs during a play. With the Phoenix Suns playing the second game of a back-to-back, the team will be cautious with their superstar.

The Suns have had so many injuries this season already that fans can fault them for being cautious about their stars. Kevin Durant was relatively healthy the first two months before ankle and hamstring issues crept in. Bradley Beal had a back injury to start the season then rolled his ankle three games into his return.

Expand Tweet

Also Read: Taurean Prince's wife Hanah Usman rejoices with kids as Lakers forward comes up clutch in huge win

Phoenix Suns vs LA Clippers game preview

Phoenix Suns vs LA Clippers game preview

The Phoenix Suns and LA Clippers are set to face each other for the second time this season. It's also their second meeting in a span of five days with the Clippers winning 131-122 on Jan. 3 at the Footprint Center.

Devin Booker had a game-high 35 points, but it was not enough to help the Suns get the win. Kevin Durant missed the game because of a hamstring injury, while Bradley Beal contributed 21 points. Paul George had 33 points for the Clippers and Kawhi Leonard added 30 points.

The win was also the third straight for the Clippers against the Suns in the regular season. The Suns eliminated the Clippers in the first round of last year's playoffs. However, the matchup has been even in the last 10 games with each team having five wins since April 28, 2021.

Also Read: "Technology has gotten out of hand" - Happycat's hilarious TNT take goes viral, wins Shaquille O'Neals' heart but NBA fans baffled