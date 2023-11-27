Phoenix Suns NBA In-Season Tournament 2023 scenarios: How can Kevin Durant and Co. clinch wild card spot?

Kevin Durant and the Phoenix Suns failed to win Western Conference Group A in the NBA In-Season Tournament. The Suns finished second (3-1) behind the LA Lakers, who went undefeated (4-0) in group play. However, they still have a chance to advance to the knockout rounds as a wild card.

Wild cards are the teams with the best group play record in each conference that finish second in their respective groups. Per NBA Communications, Phoenix has two potential avenues to secure a wild card spot.

The first is if the Minnesota Timberwolves (2-1) lose against the OKC Thunder (1-2) in Group C play on Tuesday. The second is if the Suns win the tiebreaker over whichever teams finish second in Groups B and C.

According to NBA.com, wild card tiebreakers are determined by teams’ point differentials and total points scored in group play (in sequential order).

If a tie still isn’t broken, regular season records are taken into account. As a last resort, a random drawing will be carried out if necessary.

Frank Vogel on Suns trying to increase point differential against Memphis

As a result of the In-Season Tournament’s tiebreaker protocol, teams have been trying to increase their point differential, even in blowout games. Such was the case during Phoenix’s 110-89 victory over the Memphis Grizzlies in their final group play game on Friday.

Despite having a comfortable lead over the Grizzlies, Suns coach Frank Vogel broke one of the unwritten rules of basketball. Vogel did so by keeping his starters in late in the game to extend Phoenix’s lead.

Afterward, Vogel was asked about the decision, to which he attributed it to the modern-day NBA:

“That's the new world we're living in,” Vogel said.

“It feels very weird, but hopefully all our fans understand that to get in the tournament, you not only have to have, I guess, the best second-place record, since the Lakers clinched our group, but you gotta win by as many points as you can.”

It remains to be seen if Vogel’s decision to play Phoenix’s starters heavy minutes in a blowout pays off. Nonetheless, it’s clear that his team was among those that took its tournament games seriously.

