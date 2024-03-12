Phoenix Suns vs Cleveland Cavaliers Game Results and Highlights: Top 5 Moments (March 11)

Part of the six-game night for the NBA, the Phoenix Suns and Cleveland Cavaliers put on a show for fans tonight. Both teams are in a different situation at this time this season, but both are looking forward to making the postseason healthy as it slowly approaches.

The Suns have a healthy squad tonight, with their Big 3 all available. Phoenix is coming off a 117-107 loss against the Boston Celtics. The Cavaliers, on the other hand, entered the game with a short-handed squad. Evan Mobley (ankle) and Donovan Mitchell (knee) are two of their most important players who were listed as out for tonight's bout.

The Cavs started strong in the first period. They led as much as 19 points in the opening quarter, shooting 7-of-12 from beyond the arc. They were also aggressive inside the paint, shooting 8-of-11 inside the paint.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

The story was the same for both teams in the second quarter. The Suns tried to lessen the gap. The Cavs had built momentum from tip-off and led the game after the first two quarters, 70-63.

In the third period, the Suns started to turn things around. The Big 3 found their rhythm and took charge of the game from beyond the arc. Devin Booker controlled the pace while Kevin Durant was a sniper from deep. In the third quarter alone, he made three 3-pointers in the period. The Cavs had an injury scare at the 1:41 mark after Darius Garland stepped on Booker's foot, causing him to return to the bench.

The Cavs tried to get back in the game as they closed in the gap. However, the stardom of the Suns was too much for the Cleveland group. The game ended with the Suns eking out a 117-111 win.

Durant led all scorers for the Suns with 37 points, while Booker and Beal had 27 and 24, respectively. For Cleveland, Garland tried his best to carry the team and ended with 30 points with seven 3s.

Also Read: Phoenix Suns vs Cleveland Cavaliers Game Player Stats and Box Score for March 11, 2024

Phoenix Suns vs Cleveland Cavaliers Game Results and Highlights: Top 5 Moments

#1. Isaac Okoro's hot start

Isaac Okoro has been a reliable wing player for the Cavs. One of the things that fans love about him is his ability to run the floor. In the opening quarter, he energized the crowd with how he ran the fastbreak.

Expand Tweet

#2. KD blows past the defense for the jam

Durant can score anywhere and defenses need to be worried when he's open from anywhere on the court. But "KD" is skilled enough that he can create his chances whenever needed. The two-time champion blew past the defense and drove to the lane for the right-handed slam dunk.

Expand Tweet

#3. Caris LeVert's hustle

Hustling is one of the prized attributes that can often get overlooked. But in this game, Caris LeVert made sure that everyone saw how he hustled as the last few minutes of the game started to close in. LeVert's hustle here resulted in a significant moment in the game.

Expand Tweet

#4. Grayson Allen gives the Suns their first lead of the game

The Suns started to find their stride in the third period. Shots were falling for Booker, Durant and Beal, which the Cavs defense couldn't contain. Grayson Allen added his fingerprints with a long 3 in the third quarter, giving Phoenix their first lead of the game.

Expand Tweet

#5. Royce O'Neale and Drew Eubanks run the floor for the hammer

Fans always love to see a highlight play that involves an alley-oop. The Suns had the crowd on their feet with an alley-oop connection between Royce O'Neale and Drew Eubanks during the second quarter. The new guy for Phoenix is starting to fit in with the group. Eubanks' dunk was arguably the highlight of the game.

Expand Tweet

Also Read: Phoenix Suns vs Cleveland Cavaliers Injury Reports for March 11 | 2023-24 NBA season