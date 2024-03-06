Phoenix Suns vs Denver Nuggets Player Stats and Box Scores for March 5, 2024

The Denver Nuggets welcomed the Phoenix Suns at the Ball Arena on Tuesday as they looked to extend their winning streak to seven. The Nuggets have been playing well since the season resumed following the All-Star break. The Suns, meanwhile, were looking to end a two-game slide.

Phoenix were without Devin Booker, who suffered a sprained ankle on March 2 against the Houston Rockets. Booker is expected to miss at least seven to 10 days due to the injury. They could have a tough time against a healthy Nuggets team that got Kentavious Caldwell-Pope back after a one-game absence.

Tuesday's game was the 191st regular-season meeting between the Suns and Nuggets. It's the second matchup of the season, with Denver winning the first one 119-111 on Dec. 1 in Phoenix. They have one more game against each other, on Mar. 27, in Denver.

Phoenix Suns vs Denver Nuggets Player Stats and Box Scores

Phoenix Suns players' stats and box score

No Devin Booker, no problem for the Phoenix Suns in the first half. Grayson Allen filled in wonderfully for Booker, scoring 22 points on perfect 6-for-6 shooting from beyond the arc.

Kevin Durant added 16 points to give the Suns the 65-50 advantage at the half.

Players PTS REB AST STL BLK TO FGM FGA FG% 3PA 3PM 3P% FTM FTA FT% +/- Royce O'Neal 5 3 4 0 0 0 2 4 50.0 1 2 50.0 0 0 0.0 14 Kevin Durant 16 3 2 0 1 1 7 13 53.8 0 1 0.0 2 2 100.0 16 Jusuf Nurkic 3 7 5 1 2 2 1 1 100.0 0 0 0.0 1 2 50.0 15 Grayson Allen 22 3 3 1 0 0 7 8 87.5 6 6 100.0 2 2 100.0 23 Bradley Beal 6 4 1 1 0 1 2 8 25.0 0 2 0.0 2 2 100.0 5 Eric Gordon 4 0 1 2 0 0 1 5 20.0 0 3 0.0 2 4 50.0 10 Bol Bol 2 3 1 0 1 0 1 2 50.0 0 0 0.0 0 0 0.0 -5 Saben Lee 2 0 1 0 0 0 0 1 0.0 0 0 0.0 2 2 100.0 -7 Drew Eubanks 2 1 0 0 1 0 1 1 100.0 0 0 0.0 0 0 0.0 0 David Roddy 3 0 0 0 0 0 1 1 100.0 0 0 0.0 1 1 100.0 4 Udoka Azubuike DNP Thaddeus Young DNP

Denver Nuggets players' stats and box score

The Denver Nuggets were flat on offense in the first half, with Jamal Murray as the lone bright spot.

Murray had 15 points, three rebounds and four assists. Nikola Jokic had a terrible half with nine points, five rebounds and three assists with five turnovers.

Players PTS REB AST STL BLK TO FGM FGA FG% 3PA 3PM 3P% FTM FTA FT% +/- Michael Porter Jr. 8 2 0 0 0 1 3 6 50.0 2 5 40.0 0 0 0.0 -9 Aaron Gordon 4 2 1 0 0 1 2 7 28.6 0 1 0.0 0 1 0.0 -20 Nikola Jokic 9 5 3 0 0 5 2 7 28.6 2 3 66.7 3 4 75.0 -15 Kentavious Caldwell-Pope 2 1 0 1 1 1 1 3 33.3 0 0 0.0 0 0 0.0 -20 Jamal Murray 15 3 4 1 0 0 6 11 54.5 2 4 50.0 1 1 100.0 -3 Reggie Jackson 3 1 0 0 0 0 1 4 25.0 1 2 50.0 0 0 0.0 -7 Christian Braun 4 3 1 0 1 0 1 1 100.0 0 0 0.0 1 2 50.0 5 Peyton Watson 4 2 2 0 0 0 2 3 66.7 0 1 0.0 0 0 0.0 -6 Zeke Nnaji 2 3 0 0 0 0 0 2 0.0 0 1 0 2 2 100.0 0 Justin Holiday DNP Jay Huff DNP DeAndre Jordan DNP Jalen Pickett DNP Julian Strawther DNP Hunter Tyson DNP

Watch this space as the game continues for the second half and the box scores will be updated after the contest ends.