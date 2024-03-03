Phoenix Suns vs OKC Thunder Starting Lineups and Depth Charts for March 3 | 2023-24 NBA season

The Phoenix Suns vs OKC Thunder matchup is one of the key games on Sunday night. Kevin Durant and Co. will face the loaded OKC Thunder for their second matchup of the season.

The two teams met for the first time this season in November and the Thunder defeated the Suns 111-99. The game is set to tip off at 7:30 p.m. at Paycom Center.

The Suns and Thunder are two of the top teams in the Western Conference. While the Phoenix Suns are sixth in the standings with a 35-25 record, the OKC Thunder (41-18) are second behind the Minnesota Timberwolves.

The Suns have a 6-4 record in the past 10 games, while the Thunder have won seven of their past 10. Both the Suns and Thunder lost their most recent games to the Houston Rockets and the San Antonio Spurs, respectively.

Phoenix Suns vs OKC Thunder: Injury Updates

Phoenix Suns injuries for March 3

The Phoenix Suns have three players on the injury report for their matchup against the Thunder. Veterans Eric Gordon and Nassir Little are listed as questionable, while Damion Lee is listed out. While Gordon is struggling with a groin injury, Little is dealing with a knee issue.

OKC Thunder injuries for March 3

The OKC Thunder have only one player in the injury report. Jaylin Williams is listed as out for OKC on Sunday.

Phoenix Suns vs OKC Thunder: Starting Lineups and Depth Charts

Phoenix Suns Starting Lineup and Depth Chart

Position Starter 2nd 3rd PG Devin Booker Bradley Beal Saben Lee SG Bradley Beal Grayson Allen SF Grayson Allen Royce O'Neale David Roddy PF Kevin Durant Bol Bol Thaddeus Young C Jusuf Nurkic Drew Eubanks Udoka Azubuike

OKC Thunder Starting Lineup and Depth Chart

Position Starter 2nd 3rd PG Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Josh Giddey Cason Wallace SG Josh Giddey Cason Wallace Isaiah Joe SF Luguentz Dort Aaron Wiggins PF Jalen Williams Kenrich Williams Aaron Wiggins C Chet Holmgren Bismack Biyombo

Phoenix Suns vs OKC Thunder: Key Matchups

Both the Suns and OKC have elite scorers on their roster. OKC will have its star guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander leading the offense. SGA is one of the leading candidates for the MVP award this season, averaging 31.2 points per game. His impact on both ends of the floor can prove to be a big headache for the Suns.

The Suns on the other hand have three of the most lethal scorers on their roster. Two of the particular matchups that could prove to be a treat for fans would be Kevin Durant going against rookie Chet Holmgren and Devin Booker going against SGA.

Booker has averaged 27.5 points this season and has been doing most of the ball-handling job for the Suns. Durant, on the other hand, is also one of the top scorers in the league. The Suns star is averaging 27.9 points per contest on 53.0% shooting from the field, including 42.0% from beyond the arc.