Phoenix Suns vs Sacramento Kings Players Stats and Box Scores for April 12, 2024

The Phoenix Suns visited the Golden 1 Center to face the Sacramento Kings on Friday night for their penultimate game of the season. The Suns could secure the No. 6 or No. 7 seed depending on the result of their game, as well as the New Orleans Pelicans-Golden State Warriors matchup.

On the other hand, the Kings are now behind the LA Lakers in the Western Conference standings. The Lakers barely defeated the Memphis Grizzlies earlier tonight, putting them ahead of Sacramento for now.

If the Kings get the win, they'll be back ahead of the Lakers since they won the tie-breaker. They will have an easier season finale against the Portland Trail Blazers, while the Suns take on the Minnesota Timberwolves. The Lakers have the Pelicans on their hands, and the Warriors have the Utah Jazz.

Phoenix Suns vs Sacramento Kings Players Stats and Box Scores

Phoenix Suns players' stats and box scores

Kevin Durant had a great first half for the Phoenix Suns, finishing with 19 points on 61.5% shooting. Durant was the only bright spot for the Suns in a very important game. Devin Booker has only seven points with four turnovers, while Bradley Beal has not been aggressive at all.

Players PTS REB AST STL BLK TO FGM FGA FG% 3PA 3PM 3P% FTM FTA FT% +/- Grayson Allen 5 3 0 0 0 2 1 3 33.3 1 1 100 2 2 100 -5 Kevin Durant 18 2 2 0 0 2 8 13 61.5 1 4 25 1 1 100 -10 Jusuf Nurkic 5 4 2 1 1 2 2 4 50 0 0 0 1 1 100 -4 Bradley Beal 2 4 0 0 0 2 1 4 25 0 2 0 0 0 0 -4 Devin Booker 7 2 2 0 0 4 2 4 50 0 0 0 3 3 100 -10 Eric Gordon 0 0 2 1 1 0 0 2 0 0 2 0 0 0 0 -5 Royce O'Neal 6 1 1 0 0 0 2 4 50 2 4 50 0 0 0 -3 Drew Eubanks 2 3 0 0 0 0 1 2 50 0 0 0 0 0 0 -4 Bol Bol DNP Saben Lee DNP Nassir Little DNP Josh Okogie DNP David Roddy DNP Isaiah Thomas DNP Thaddeus Young DNP

Sacramento Kings players' stats and box scores

Domantas Sabonis went into the game on a mission with 16 points, six rebounds and four assists in the first half. De'Aaron Fox had a quiet eight points, but had three assists and three steals. The Sacramento Kings will need to sustain their play and even be better if they want to get the win.

Players PTS REB AST STL BLK TO FGM FGA FG% 3PA 3PM 3P% FTM FTA FT% +/- Harrison Barnes 6 3 1 1 0 0 2 5 40 1 2 50 1 1 100 10 Keegan Murray 12 2 0 2 0 0 5 9 55.6 2 6 33.3 0 0 0 6 Domantas Sabonis 16 6 4 1 0 1 5 10 50 1 1 100 5 6 83.3 13 Keon Ellis 5 2 0 2 0 0 2 4 50 0 2 0 1 1 100 -3 De'Aaron Fox 8 3 3 3 0 1 3 8 37.5 0 1 0 2 2 100 8 Davion Mitchell 2 0 1 0 0 1 1 5 20 0 2 0 0 0 0 12 Trey Lyles 3 1 1 0 0 1 1 1 100 1 1 100 0 0 0 0 Alex Len 2 1 0 0 0 0 1 1 100 0 0 0 0 0 0 -1 Chris Duarte DNP Kessler Edwards DNP Colby Jones DNP Mason Jones DNP JaVale McGee DNP Jalen Slawson DNP Sasha Vezenkov DNP

Watch this space for more as the game resumes. Players stats and box scores will be updated after the game.