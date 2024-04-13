  • home icon
  • Phoenix Suns vs Sacramento Kings Players Stats and Box Scores for April 12, 2024

By Juan Paolo David
Modified Apr 13, 2024 03:49 GMT
Sacramento Kings v Phoenix Suns
The Phoenix Suns visited the Golden 1 Center to face the Sacramento Kings on Friday night for their penultimate game of the season. The Suns could secure the No. 6 or No. 7 seed depending on the result of their game, as well as the New Orleans Pelicans-Golden State Warriors matchup.

On the other hand, the Kings are now behind the LA Lakers in the Western Conference standings. The Lakers barely defeated the Memphis Grizzlies earlier tonight, putting them ahead of Sacramento for now.

If the Kings get the win, they'll be back ahead of the Lakers since they won the tie-breaker. They will have an easier season finale against the Portland Trail Blazers, while the Suns take on the Minnesota Timberwolves. The Lakers have the Pelicans on their hands, and the Warriors have the Utah Jazz.

youtube-cover

Phoenix Suns players' stats and box scores

Kevin Durant had a great first half for the Phoenix Suns, finishing with 19 points on 61.5% shooting. Durant was the only bright spot for the Suns in a very important game. Devin Booker has only seven points with four turnovers, while Bradley Beal has not been aggressive at all.

PlayersPTSREBASTSTLBLKTOFGMFGAFG%3PA3PM3P%FTMFTAFT%+/-
Grayson Allen5300021333.31110022100-5
Kevin Durant182200281361.5142511100-10
Jusuf Nurkic542112245000011100-4
Bradley Beal2400021425020000-4
Devin Booker722004245000033100-10
Eric Gordon002110020020000-5
Royce O'Neal61100024502450000-3
Drew Eubanks2300001250000000-4
Bol BolDNP
Saben LeeDNP
Nassir LittleDNP
Josh OkogieDNP
David RoddyDNP
Isaiah ThomasDNP
Thaddeus YoungDNP

Sacramento Kings players' stats and box scores

Domantas Sabonis went into the game on a mission with 16 points, six rebounds and four assists in the first half. De'Aaron Fox had a quiet eight points, but had three assists and three steals. The Sacramento Kings will need to sustain their play and even be better if they want to get the win.

PlayersPTSREBASTSTLBLKTOFGMFGAFG%3PA3PM3P%FTMFTAFT%+/-
Harrison Barnes631100254012501110010
Keegan Murray12202005955.62633.30006
Domantas Sabonis166410151050111005683.313
Keon Ellis520200245002011100-3
De'Aaron Fox8333013837.5010221008
Davion Mitchell201001152002000012
Trey Lyles31100111100111000000
Alex Len21000011100000000-1
Chris DuarteDNP
Kessler EdwardsDNP
Colby JonesDNP
Mason JonesDNP
JaVale McGeeDNP
Jalen SlawsonDNP
Sasha VezenkovDNP

Watch this space for more as the game resumes. Players stats and box scores will be updated after the game.

