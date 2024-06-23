PHOTO: Shaquille O'Neil trolls Drake with comical bikini-clad snap using BBL Drizzy reference

Shaquille O'Neil trolled Drake on his social media amidst the singer’s rap beef with Kendrick Lamar. The former LA Lakers player shared a comical bikini-clad snap of Drake on his Instagram story. If that was not enough to make it clear which side Shaq was on, the background sound playing was BBL Drizzy.

The made-up picture showed the former NBA big man in his blue floral bottoms with his upper body naked. Shaq is shown holding Drake by the buttocks, who is shown wearing a bikini.

Shaquille O'Neil's IG story

BBL Drizzy is a Drake diss track by record producer Metro Boomin that was dropped in May. The song alluded to Rick Ross' allegations that the Canadian singer got a Brazilian butt lift. The song was in response to Drake asking the record producer to stop involving himself in the feud.

"Metro shut your hoe ass up and make some drums," Drake rapped in “Push Ups.”

This is not the first time that Shaquille O'Neil has expressed where his loyalties lie. Earlier, on June 30, the four-time NBA champion along with several big names were in attendance for “The Pop Out: Ken and Friends,” Lamar’s one-night show in Los Angeles.

Other big names in the concert were LA Lakers superstar LeBron James, LA Clippers stars James Harden and Russell Westbrook and Chicago Bulls star DeMar DeRozan. Kendrick Perkins was also in attendance and said the concert was more interesting than the NBA Finals.

Interestingly, Westbrook and DeRozan were not just enjoying the crowd. The NBA star even took the stage as the rapper was closing out on his Drake diss tracks.

Shaquille O'Neil wants Drake and Kendrick Lamar to WWE out their beef

Earlier in April, Shaquille O'Neil was joined by Gillie and Wallo on his “The Big Podcast” with Adam Lefkoe. When the topic of discussion came to the beef between Kendrick Lamar and Drake, unlike others, Shaq had a very unique suggestion for the rappers to battle it out.

“If they were smart, they would WWE it out,” Shaq suggested.

However, don’t get the four-time champion wrong. He is a platinum-certified rapper, so he knows better than that. Shaq didn’t want the rappers to just fight in the ring, he had something else in mind. He wanted Drake and Lamar to battle it out in a show.

“Like, ‘Hey, I’m gon’ say something, you say something, then we gonna come out do a show, boom boom and major pay-per-view.” [43:31]

Shaq also said that although the beef between the two might have been personal, it has a good side as well. The three-time NBA Finals MVP said that "as a fan" he was just "waiting for the next response" from the rappers.