PHOTOS: Andrew Wiggins' GF Mychal Johnson's mom Holli Johnson shares rare throwback childhood snaps for daughter's birthday tribute

Andrew Wiggins' GF Mychal Johnson celebrated her 29th birthday on Thursday, Nov. 21. Mychal's mother Holli Johnson made a loving post on her social media profile, dedicated to her eldest. The mother of the former college basketball player also posted a series of childhood pictures of her daughter.

In her loving post, Holli wished her daughter a perfect birthday.

"Happy 29th birthday to my first born. I love you so much Myke. I hope you have the perfect day! 🥳🎉🎈," Holli wrote in the caption.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Among the series of pictures that Holli posted, one had Mychal sitting and smiling for the camera in her black sweater and blue denim jeans.

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

Holli Johnson's IG post dedicated to daughter Mychal Johnson [Credit: IG/@ hollijohnson12]

In another picture, Holli showed her impressive strength by carrying her grown-up daughter when she played college basketball for Notre Dame.

Trending

Holli Johnson's IG post dedicated to daughter Mychal Johnson [Credit: IG/@ hollijohnson12]

In another picture, Mychal was only 10 months old.

Holli Johnson's IG post dedicated to daughter Mychal Johnson [Credit: IG/@ hollijohnson12]

Holli Johnson's IG post dedicated to daughter Mychal Johnson [Credit: IG/@ hollijohnson12]

Holli Johnson's IG post dedicated to daughter Mychal Johnson [Credit: IG/@ hollijohnson12]

Andrew Wiggins and Mychal Johnson have known each other since they were in high school. However, the love between them didn't blossom until they came to college.

After over a decade of relationship, since they got together in 2013, Mychal and Andrew Wiggins share two daughters, Amyah and Alayah. She is currently pregnant with her third child.

Andrew Wiggins' girlfriend Mychal Johnson hypes up after Warriors star dons team's City Edition jersey

This season, the Warriors released a new version of their City Edition jersey, which they wore against the Atlanta Hawks. The jersey features a picture of the Golden Gate Bridge, which is surrounded by fog.

The Warriors' Instagram account posted a picture of Andrew Wiggins posing in the latest Warriors City Edition jersey. Wiggins' wife Mychal Johnson reposted the post on her Instagram story and reacted with five heart-in-the-eyes emojis

Mychal Johnson's IG story dedicated to husband Andrew Wiggins [Credit: IG/@mycoool_]

The Warriors had a massive win against the Atlanta Hawks in their new City Edition jersey. They defeated the Hawks 120-97 on Wednesday. Andrew Wiggins had one of the best games of the season, scoring a game-high 27 points.

This season, the Warriors have surprisingly been one of the best teams in the league. After 14 games, they are the No. 1 seed in the Western Conference with an 11-3 record.

On the other hand, this season, Wiggins has been averaging 16.2 points per game while shooting 47.3% from the field and 39.3% from the 3-point line.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Warriors Nation! You can check out the latest Golden State Warriors Schedule and dive into the Warriors Depth Chart for NBA Season 2024-25.