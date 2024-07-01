Photos: Michael Jordan's son Marcus rocks new $140 kicks as he hits the dance floor vibing to Drake's song during night in Bahamas

Michael Jordan's son Marcus Jordan is enjoying a vacation in the Bahamas. The second son of the Chicago Bulls legend is enjoying a holiday with his family and he found a perfect way to advertise his Trophy Room Jordan sneaker.

Marcus Jordan was joined by his friends and his mother for what seemed like a perfect night out. However, amidst the family pictures and videos what stood out was him dancing in a $140 Jordan 1 Low Trophy Room Rookie Card sneaker.

Michael Jordan's son was seen showing his dance moves in a solo video on Drake's "Energy" song. He was seen dancing with his drink glass in one hand. He had paired his Jordans with Jordan denim shorts.

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Marcus Jordan dancing (Photo Credit: Instagram/heirmj523)

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

The Jordan 1 Low Trophy Room Rookie Card comes in white, red, and black colorways. The Trophy Room version of the Jordan 1 sneaker inherits the same extraordinary design as the original sneaker with the Jordan logo at the heel. Additionally, the sole around the toe cap also features the logo of Trophy Room on it.

Michael Jordan's son Marcus Jordan says he is "Single AF"

Marcus Jordan is not dating anyone right now and he is “Single AF”. The son of Michael Jordan made his relationship status public to the world saying that he wasn't dating Larsa Pippen either.

Recently, Michael Jordan's son was seen with Gabrielle Wright at a fashion show in Paris. There were speculations that he was dating Wright since they were seen involved in a conversation during the show.

On Friday, the son of the NBA legend took to his social media to clear the speculations about his dating status.

Marcus Jordan IG story (Photo Credit: Instagram/heirmj523)

"Stop playin' with me. That 'mystery woman' is not my gf nor are we dating. I'm single AF. Larsa Pippen & I are not together rn, but we're always good," Marcus wrote on his IG story.

Larsa Pippen and Michael Jordan's son met in 2019 when Pippen was still married to Michael Jordan's teammate Scottie Pippen. When Larsa split in December 2021, Marcus and Pippen sparked dating rumors in less than a year, in Sep. 2022. In December 2022, the former couple was seen kissing at E11EVEN nightclub at Miami Art Week.

After a year of high-profile dating, the separation rumor started going public when Larsa Pippen asked on her Instagram if the friends should stop following their friends' exes. Since then, the former couple was seen together in late February but later again broke up finally ending their over a year-long relationship.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback