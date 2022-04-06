Photos: Top 10 childhood pictures of NBA superstars feat. LeBron James, Steph Curry, Michael Jordan, and more

Long before they became headline-grabbing basketball players, many of the NBA's greatest hoopsters had humble if not completely unknown beginnings.
Michael Jordan, LeBron James, Steph Curry, Giannis Antetokounmpo and many others started from scratch before electrifying the basketball world with their exceptional skills.
While it’s easy to find images of these former and current basketball superstars, looking at their photos from decades ago can be a pretty hilarious and eye-opening experience. Going over their childhood photos gives a small measure of how far they have traveled from their simple roots to global stardom.
Here are some of basketball's most recognizable names from their yesteryears.
A walk down memory lane with some of the NBA’s most popular superstars
Michael Jordan
Still considered by most fans to be the greatest basketball player of all time, Michael Jeffrey Jordan was born on February 17, 1963. Born in Brooklyn, New York, Jordan moved to North Carolina with his parents. He played three sports in his early years, starring in basketball, baseball and football.
MJ played 15 seasons of pro basketball, amassing six NBA championships as well as five regular-season and six Finals MVP awards. From his humble beginnings, Jordan went on to build a cultural icon in the Jordan Brand and remains a reference point for the NBA community today.
LeBron James
Like Michael Jordan, LeBron Raymone James Sr. is a staple in the GOAT debate. The Akron, Ohio native jumped from high school to the NBA and began a basketball journey that continues to add new chapters to this day.
Arguably nobody in the league has been as good as him for so long. James' basketball brilliance over 19 seasons, which has also seen him win four NBA Championships, is one of his strongest cases for the best-ever title.
Kareem Abdul-Jabbar
The NBA’s only six-time MVP, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, was born Ferdinand Lewis Alcindor Jr. on April 16, 1947. Jabbar was successful at every level of his basketball career.
From high school to the pro league, he is a proven winner both on and off the court. Jabbar is the NBA’s all-time leading scorer and holds a slew of records that are difficult to match, let alone top.
Shaquille O'Neal
Shaquille Rashaun O'Neal is easily the NBA’s most charismatic figure. There are former and current players who are arguably better than him, but he’s a league of his own when it comes to personality.
The affable giant, however, was an unstoppable force in his heydays. The "most dominant" title deservedly belongs to O'Neal, who bullied opponents for fun at his peak.
Stephen Curry
Wardell Stephen Curry II is the son of former player Dell Curry. He’s the league’s all-time leading three-point shooter and is considered by many to be the deadliest long-range artist in the NBA.
Curry is also a two-time MVP and a three-time NBA champion. He revolutionized basketball with his almost unlimited range, making him one of the all-time greats. The 34-year-old is still one of the best players in the league right now.
Kobe Bryant
Kobe Bean Bryant was born on August 23, 1978 and tragically died in a helicopter crash on January 26, 2020. One of the game’s fiercest competitors, he is known as the greatest Laker of all-time.
The “Black Mamba” is a five-time NBA champion and a two-time Finals MVP. Bryant is an icon among many of the league’s biggest stars.
Kevin Durant
Kevin Wayne Durant was born on September 29, 1988 and is a smooth scoring machine who is almost unguardable.
KD’s length, touch, shooting and basketball IQ make him a walking mismatch. He is a two-time champion and two-time Finals MVP. Durant is also Team USA’s all-time leading scorer.
Nikola Jokic
The reigning MVP, Nikola Jokic, could win the league’s highest individual award for a second consecutive time this season. The “Joker” is having a season for the ages, leading the league in the most advanced metrics and improbably helping the Denver Nuggets secure qualification into the playoffs.
Arguably the least athletic among players who won the MVP award, Jokic’s basketball skills shone despite his physical disadvantage.
Luka Doncic
Luka Doncic was born in Slovenia on February 28, 1999. Doncic dominated the European leagues at a very early age, which paved the way for him to enter the best pro basketball league in the world.
“Luka Magic” has gained a reputation as one of the game’s most clutch performers. The Dallas Mavericks’ franchise player could lead his team deeper into the playoffs this season.
Giannis Antetokounmpo
Giannis Sina Ugo Antetokounmpo was born on December 6, 1994 in Athens, Greece. He is a two-time back-to-back MVP and the franchise player for the defending champion Milwaukee Bucks.
The “Greek Freak” is also a former Defensive Player of the Year winner, which underlines his impact on both ends of the floor. He is a serious threat to win both individual awards again this season, having led the Bucks into the playoffs.