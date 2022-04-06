Photos: Top 10 childhood pictures of NBA superstars feat. LeBron James, Steph Curry, Michael Jordan, and more

Long before they became headline-grabbing basketball players, many of the NBA's greatest hoopsters had humble if not completely unknown beginnings.

Michael Jordan, LeBron James, Steph Curry, Giannis Antetokounmpo and many others started from scratch before electrifying the basketball world with their exceptional skills.

While it’s easy to find images of these former and current basketball superstars, looking at their photos from decades ago can be a pretty hilarious and eye-opening experience. Going over their childhood photos gives a small measure of how far they have traveled from their simple roots to global stardom.

Here are some of basketball's most recognizable names from their yesteryears.

A walk down memory lane with some of the NBA’s most popular superstars

Michael Jordan

Michael Jordan in his early years. [Photo: SportsZion]

Still considered by most fans to be the greatest basketball player of all time, Michael Jeffrey Jordan was born on February 17, 1963. Born in Brooklyn, New York, Jordan moved to North Carolina with his parents. He played three sports in his early years, starring in basketball, baseball and football.

Complex @Complex Michael Jordan wrote this adorable poem for his elementary school crush: trib.al/6s0HyCk Michael Jordan wrote this adorable poem for his elementary school crush: trib.al/6s0HyCk https://t.co/X1jGoYzYpf

MJ played 15 seasons of pro basketball, amassing six NBA championships as well as five regular-season and six Finals MVP awards. From his humble beginnings, Jordan went on to build a cultural icon in the Jordan Brand and remains a reference point for the NBA community today.

LeBron James

The kid from Akron, Ohio will one day become one of the best to ever play basketball. [Photo: Wall Street Journal]

Like Michael Jordan, LeBron Raymone James Sr. is a staple in the GOAT debate. The Akron, Ohio native jumped from high school to the NBA and began a basketball journey that continues to add new chapters to this day.

AJ+ @ajplus LeBron James has opened an elementary school designed to help struggling students. LeBron James has opened an elementary school designed to help struggling students. https://t.co/XN3pjupwRf

Arguably nobody in the league has been as good as him for so long. James' basketball brilliance over 19 seasons, which has also seen him win four NBA Championships, is one of his strongest cases for the best-ever title.

Kareem Abdul-Jabbar

Kareem Abdul-Jabbar already towered over most people at such a young age. [Photo: Sports Collectors Daily]

The NBA’s only six-time MVP, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, was born Ferdinand Lewis Alcindor Jr. on April 16, 1947. Jabbar was successful at every level of his basketball career.

••• @cIipprs Kareem Abdul Jabbar is the greatest BASKETBALL player ever:



79-2 high school record

NY State record for points



88-2 college record

3 NCAA championships



6 NBA MVPs and championships

19x all star

NBA all time leading scorer Kareem Abdul Jabbar is the greatest BASKETBALL player ever:79-2 high school recordNY State record for points88-2 college record3 NCAA championships6 NBA MVPs and championships19x all starNBA all time leading scorer https://t.co/AwebJhSLkL

From high school to the pro league, he is a proven winner both on and off the court. Jabbar is the NBA’s all-time leading scorer and holds a slew of records that are difficult to match, let alone top.

Shaquille O'Neal

The adorable Shaquille O'Neal as a baby. [Photo: ClutchPoints]

Shaquille Rashaun O'Neal is easily the NBA’s most charismatic figure. There are former and current players who are arguably better than him, but he’s a league of his own when it comes to personality.

The affable giant, however, was an unstoppable force in his heydays. The "most dominant" title deservedly belongs to O'Neal, who bullied opponents for fun at his peak.

CBS46 @cbs46 #NBA legend @shaq participates in a dance off with a student at Wesley Lakes Elementary. The kid clearly won. #NBA legend @shaq participates in a dance off with a student at Wesley Lakes Elementary. The kid clearly won. 😂 https://t.co/GgUnxhr4QO

Stephen Curry

The skinny little kid wearing #12 in this photo will later on change the way basketball is played in the NBA. [Photo: Toronto Star]

Wardell Stephen Curry II is the son of former player Dell Curry. He’s the league’s all-time leading three-point shooter and is considered by many to be the deadliest long-range artist in the NBA.

Curry is also a two-time MVP and a three-time NBA champion. He revolutionized basketball with his almost unlimited range, making him one of the all-time greats. The 34-year-old is still one of the best players in the league right now.

Kobe Bryant

Kobe Bryant's [left] impact continues to alive even after his untimely death. [Photo: People.com]

Kobe Bean Bryant was born on August 23, 1978 and tragically died in a helicopter crash on January 26, 2020. One of the game’s fiercest competitors, he is known as the greatest Laker of all-time.

The “Black Mamba” is a five-time NBA champion and a two-time Finals MVP. Bryant is an icon among many of the league’s biggest stars.

Kevin Durant

Kevin Durant will lead the Brooklyn Nets in the play-in tournament. [Photo: Bullets Forever]

Kevin Wayne Durant was born on September 29, 1988 and is a smooth scoring machine who is almost unguardable.

KD’s length, touch, shooting and basketball IQ make him a walking mismatch. He is a two-time champion and two-time Finals MVP. Durant is also Team USA’s all-time leading scorer.

SportsCenter @SportsCenter Kevin Durant does not let up on the basketball court, even for elementary school kids. es.pn/28LaCvJ Kevin Durant does not let up on the basketball court, even for elementary school kids. es.pn/28LaCvJ

Nikola Jokic

The unassuming young boy in the photo will become the Denver Nuggets' best player. [Photo: YouTube]

The reigning MVP, Nikola Jokic, could win the league’s highest individual award for a second consecutive time this season. The “Joker” is having a season for the ages, leading the league in the most advanced metrics and improbably helping the Denver Nuggets secure qualification into the playoffs.

𝘉2𝘉 𝘑𝘰𝘬𝘦𝘳 🃏 @filip_lvr

The cleaning ladies who led us to his classroom told us that nobody ever thought he will do any kind of sport and that he had to be forced to go to the PE classes

Now he's the MVP... Yesterday I visited Nikola Jokic's elementary school he went to his first 8 years of school.The cleaning ladies who led us to his classroom told us that nobody ever thought he will do any kind of sport and that he had to be forced to go to the PE classesNow he's the MVP... Yesterday I visited Nikola Jokic's elementary school he went to his first 8 years of school.The cleaning ladies who led us to his classroom told us that nobody ever thought he will do any kind of sport and that he had to be forced to go to the PE classes 😂Now he's the MVP... https://t.co/0Rp4oC7r70

Arguably the least athletic among players who won the MVP award, Jokic’s basketball skills shone despite his physical disadvantage.

Luka Doncic

Luka Doncic has been the Dallas Mavericks' best player since the legendary Dirk Nowitzki retired. [Photo: WFAA]

Luka Doncic was born in Slovenia on February 28, 1999. Doncic dominated the European leagues at a very early age, which paved the way for him to enter the best pro basketball league in the world.

Luka Doncic @luka7doncic What an honor to partner with 2K Foundations and rebuild my childhood courts. Thank you! What an honor to partner with 2K Foundations and rebuild my childhood courts. Thank you! https://t.co/k7zYfD4OJD

“Luka Magic” has gained a reputation as one of the game’s most clutch performers. The Dallas Mavericks’ franchise player could lead his team deeper into the playoffs this season.

Giannis Antetokounmpo

The little boy in the photo will become "The Greek Freak," one of the best, most unique and dominating players in the NBA. [Photo: Pinterest]

Giannis Sina Ugo Antetokounmpo was born on December 6, 1994 in Athens, Greece. He is a two-time back-to-back MVP and the franchise player for the defending champion Milwaukee Bucks.

Bloomberg Quicktake @Quicktake Just around the corner from Giannis Antetokounmpo’s childhood home in Athens, fans watched the Milwaukee Bucks star lead the team to its first NBA title in 50 years Just around the corner from Giannis Antetokounmpo’s childhood home in Athens, fans watched the Milwaukee Bucks star lead the team to its first NBA title in 50 years https://t.co/tbN5hTPIQE

The “Greek Freak” is also a former Defensive Player of the Year winner, which underlines his impact on both ends of the floor. He is a serious threat to win both individual awards again this season, having led the Bucks into the playoffs.

