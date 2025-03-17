PICS: Lakers newest superstar, Luka Doncic debuts new shoes with Jordan Brand in two jaw-dropping colorways

Luka Doncic and the Jordan Brand are set to release the LA Lakers star's 4th signature shoe line; the Jordan Luka 4. Moreover, the Lakers star and the brand also revealed that they were also going to release a second sneaker, the Luka .77 alongside the Luka 4, specifically made for outdoor games.

@nicekicks released a series of pictures of the latest shoe edition on Instagram featuring the newest two shoes in different colorways. While the Luka 4 is stuffed with the latest technology, the Luka .77 has been made for kids and everyone who wants to work on their game irrespective of the place.

Take a look at the pictures below.

Luka Doncic wore the first colorway [Space Navigator] of Luka 4 in his first game against his former team the Dallas Mavericks in February. Jordan Brand announced three more colorways of the sneaker; "Navigate", "Gone Fishing" and "Bloodline."

Some of the factors that have stood out in Luka Doncic's signature shoes have been the vibrant colorways and the ultra-high technology. The Luka 4 is supported by a Nike Zoom Air unit, Cushlon 3.0, breathable Flightwire cables, and the latest IsoPlate.

On the other hand, Jordan Luka .77 specifically features materials and construction to last the rigorous wear and tear. The outdoor shoe features high-abrasion mesh and rubber that covers the entire body of the shoe.

According to "Kicks on Sports Illustrated," Luka .77 will be released in "Heritage", "Back to School" and "Dongdan" colorways. Only "Back to School" will be released globally. Luka 4 and Luka .77 are scheduled to be released on the 8th of next month.

While the Jordan Luka 4 will be available at $130, sneaker enthusiasts can grab Luka .77 at $100.

Luka Doncic showed off Jordan Luka 4 "Flash Crimson" in a dominant win against Pelicans

After debuting Luka 4 in "Space Navigator" colorways, Luka Doncic gave a peek into another colorway of his latest sneaker release. In the game against the New Orleans Pelicans earlier this month, Doncic debuted "Flash Crimson" of his latest sneaker installment.

The shoe featured a vibrant "Sunset Pulse" color spread all over the body of the shoe. Moreover, the midsole featured a metallic gold line that spread across a line. The sole featured the Jordan Brand logo while the tongue featured Luka Doncic's.

Doncic dominated against Zion Williamson and the Pelicans in his new shoe. He had a 30-point double-double with 15 assists and 8 rebounds, behind LeBron James' 34-point game.

According to houseofheat.co, Luka 4 "Flash Crimson" will be available in the market for $140.

