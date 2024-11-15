PICS: Tracy McGrady's wife Clerenda McGrady shares peek inside daughter Laycee's birthday bash at luxurious Nobu restaurant

Tracy Mcgrady and his wife Clerenda McGrady celebrated their daughter Laycee's 17th birthday at the Nobu restaurant. It was an all-family event for the McGradys as the third born of the couple celebrated her big day at the luxurious restaurant.

Clerenda posted a series of pictures on her social media, all dedicated to her daughter. The pictures on her Instagram story showed Laycee posing with her closest ones.

In the first picture that Clerenda posted, she was trying to kiss her youngest on the cheek while Laycee was hilariously tilting her head away from her.

"Even when she turns from my kisses... lol...she is one of my greatest blessings... Happy 17th birthday to my 3rd born!" Wrote Clerenda McGrady followed by celebration and kisses emojis.

in the following picture, Clerenda was with her husband Tracy McGrady. She wrote in the caption:

"Laycee's mama and daddy 🤪," she wrote.

In one of the pictures, the NOBU restaurant wishes Laycee on her birthday with the menu displayed right below the birthday wish.

"Happy birthday Laycee."

In the following picture, Clerenda and Tracy were standing with their daughter in the middle.

Clerenda also posted a video of one of the persons bringing up the cake as the family was singing the 'Happy Birthday' song. Clerenda hilariously wrote:

"The worst Happy Birthday singer ever 😂"

She also posted a picture of their daughter posing with her boyfriend Jude Weaver.

It was a special day for Clerenda as she celebrated her daughter turning 17. She also made a separate post on her IG handle and penned an emotional message for her daughter.

"We’ve had a 17 year old for 24 hours now!🥳, Clerenda wrote in the caption.

"Happy Birthday Laycee! 🎉🥳 You are literally everything and more than we could have ever asked for! We love you!🥰😘."

Tracy McGrady and Clerenda McGrady got married on September 12, 2006, in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico. According to "Chron," the Mcgradys' wedding was attended by Juwan Howard, Michael Smith, Yao Ming and Dikembe Mutombo.

Tracy McGrady's daughter Laycee responds to boyfriend's lovely comment on her IG post

Tracy McGrady and Clerenda Mcgrady's daughter Laycee posted a series of pictures from her lavish birthday bash. One of the many people showering love on the daughter of the former NBA star was her boyfriend Jude Weaver.

Showing love to Laycee, Weaver wrote in the comment:

"This fire ❤️❤️."

Laycee quickly responded with a heart shape with a finger emoji.

Tracy Mcgrady played 15 years in the NBA and made the All-Star selection seven times. He is a two-time scoring champion and the recipient of the Most Improved Player Award in 2001.

