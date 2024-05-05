Pictures: Jordyn Woods roots for Karl-Anthony Towns with custom fan shirt during Timberwolves vs. Nuggets

Karl-Anthony Towns and the Minnesota Timberwolves are making a trip to the second round of the playoffs after 20 years. Before they face the defending champions Denver Nuggets for the road game, Towns' girlfriend Jordyn Woods made sure she was the first one standing rooting for him.

Woods was in Denver to support her longtime boyfriend and cheer him up for Game 1 of the second round. She put an IG story on her Instagram handle posing with a white ensemble ahead of the game. However, what stood out in the picture was her customized fan t-shirt and heels.

Woods was seen wearing a white t-shirt that had pictures of Karl-Anthony Towns in a Minnesota jersey. She made a statement as KAT’s number 1 fan with her customized kitten heels. She had paired her outfit with her white color kitten heels that had the Timberwolves’ logo on one and KAT’s jersey number 32 on the other.

Jordyn Woods wore a customized Karl-Anthony Towns t-shirt

This isn’t the first time Woods was seen rooting for her boyfriend with custom attire. Earlier, when the Timberwolves faced the Phoenix Suns in Game 1 of the first round, she was seen in similar attire. She wore a full-sleeved t-shirt with “Towns” text in glittering silver. What stood out though was her cup with “32” written in blue.

Woods is very frequent when it comes to watching her boyfriend from the sideline. Just as she has been supportive of him in his personal life, she has made sure she carries the same attitude in his professional life.

Jordyn Woods came to Karl-Anthony Towns’ support after his mother’s demise

Woods have been dating each other since 2020 after the Covid-19 pandemic hit the country. However, both Woods and Towns had known each other for years and had been very close as friends. She has been highly supportive of her boyfriend in his career and his personal life. Their relationship became official in May 2020.

Karl-Anthony Towns and Woods connected with his longtime friend after the loss of his mother in the pandemic.

As per People, after Towns lost his mother in April 2020., Woods was one person that Towns leaned on. She played the biggest factor in bringing him from the dark place that he went to after losing his mother. During the pandemic, he lost several of his family members and Woods stood with him.

Karl-Anthony Towns's Timberwolves has established itself as one of the favorites to win the title this year. The big man has established himself as one of the best two-way players in the league and remains one of the most crucial factors in the Timberwolves' success.