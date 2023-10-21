PJ Washington's girlfriend Alisah Chanel appears at Hornets game carrying $7159 Chanel shoulder bag

The Charlotte Hornets played their final preseason game against the Boston Celtics, where PJ Washington's partner was in attendance. She posted an Instagram story, where she was seen standing on the sidelines of the Hornets' court, seemingly before any other fan was in the arena.

She wore an outfit that was similar to the Hornets' colors of teal, perhaps as a way of showing her support to the team. Aside from the color of her outfit, another item that was a part of her get-up stood out.

In the photo she posted on Instagram story, she was seen wearing a shoulder bag that matched the rest of her outfit.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

PJ Washington's girlfriend Alisah Chanel posted this on her Instagram story

Anyone who has a knowledge of fashion might have immediately noticed the shoulder bag. They would have also immediately noticed that it wasn't just any ordinary bag.

The accessory that PJ Washington's girlfriend wore as part of her outfit is a Chanel shoulder bag. According to the Buyma website (buyma.us), an online luxury brand retailer, the bag is worth $7,159 dollars.

As per the bag's description, it is a Quilted Tweed Medium Double Flap Bag and is part of Chanel's 22k line of bags.

Alisah Chanel is an internet personality, specifically an Instagram influencer. As such, showing up wearing the most stylish outfits and accessories is just another day in her life.

Also Read: “Him so fine”: $48,000,000 Hornets star PJ Washington’s girlfriend Alisah Chanel expresses admiration for him.

How did PJ Washington and the Hornets fare against the Boston Celtics?

The Charlotte Hornets and the Boston Celtics played their final preseason game against each other. With the regular season fast approaching, both teams played their lineups as closely as what fans should expect when the games start to matter.

LaMelo Ball, Terry Rozier, Gordon Hayward, Mark Williams and P.J. Washington started for the Hornets. This lineup is expected to play heavy minutes for coach Steve Clifford once the real NBA grind starts. Before the game, they had a 1-2 record and looking to secure a win to build momentum for the season.

As for the Boston Celtics, Jrue Holiday, Derrick White, Jaylen Brown, Jayson Tatum and Kristaps Porzingis were the starters. They entered the matchup with a 3-1 record.

The Celtics hit the ground running, as they outscored the Hornets 34-19 in the first quarter. They did not slow down, as they went over the 30-point mark in the second again, putting up 32 points against Charlotte's 21.

The Celtics looked like the playoff contenders that they are projected as, but the Hornets would not go down without a fight. Charlotte would outscore Boston 34-27 in the fourth quarter, but it was not good enough to get themselves out of the hole they had dug themselves into in the first three quarters.

Charlotte fell to 1-3 in the preseason following their 127-99 defeat. Every Celtics starter scored in double figures, led by Brown who had 20. LaMelo Ball led the Hornets with 16, while PJ Washington put up two points in 24 minutes of action.