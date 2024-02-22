PJ Washington's wife Alisah Chanel dazzles with $57,123-worth Patek Phillipe & Belvedere splurge

PJ Washington's wife Alisah Chanel made quite the style statement with some plush accessories worth a whopping $57,123. The social media star took to Instagram to show off her new splurges, and one of them was a Patek Phillipe Nautilus for women and a Belvedere bag.

Known for her sense of fashion, Chanel, with her latest buys, has show her penchant for watches and bags, which she had previously shared on social media.

The Patek Phillipe is a new version of the women's Nautilus, featuring a 32mm rose gold case and matching bracelet, featuring a quartz movement. She captioned the watch, "Arm candy" on her IG stories.

Alisah Chanel flaunted her new watch on Instagram

The watch stands out, with the purple shade of its lacquered dial and a 46-diamond gem setting. It's priced at $54,373. Meanwhile, her Belvedere bag is priced at just over $2,500 and is made of Goyardine Canvas and Decize Taurillon Leather.

Alisah Chanel's new bag was a Belvedere blue priced just over $2,500

It's pertinent to note that she had received a Bentley as a birthday present from Washington earlier.

Chanel is a well-known internet personality with over 500,000 followers on Instagram. She often shares content related to lifestyle, beauty and fitness, and has experience as a brand ambassador. Moreover, she has a beauty salon called Miks and Brows.

PJ Washington and Alisah Chanel tied the knot last year

The Dallas Mavericks big started dating Alisah Chanel after parting ways with renowned internet personality, Brittany Renner. After proposing to Chanel in August 2022, the pair married in October last year in a private ceremony that had their close friends and family in attendance. They have a son together.

Chanel and Washington have been public about their relationship on social media and share posts complementing each other quite often. Chanel is also a regular at Washington's games to Washington.

On the season front, the Mavericks acquired Washington in a trade with the Charlotte Hornets for forward Grant Williams, guard Seth Curry and Dallas’ 2027 first-round draft pick.

This season, the 25-year-old is averaging 13.6 points on 44.6% shooting and 32.4% on 3-pointers. He has appeared in 44 games, starting 17, and averaging 5.3 rebounds and 2.2 assists.

Dallas boasts quality depth and solid perimeter defense with Washington, who inked a three-year, $46.5 million deal with the Hornets in August. He's making $16.84 million, but his contract is front-loaded.

He will earn less over the next couple of seasons — $15.5 million in 2024-25 and $14.15 million in 2025-26 — before becoming a free agent.