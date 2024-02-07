PJ Washington's wife Alisah shows off stunning $1899 DaRucci crop top courtside at Hornets game

On Monday night, the Charlotte Hornets faced off against the LA Lakers. Alisah Washington, wife of PJ Washington, ensured she made a stylish appearance at the game. Showcasing her impeccable fashion sense. The Instagram influencer drew attention to her ensemble by donning the luxurious DaRucci Crop and a furry blue crop top. These paired elegantly with her all-black attire.

As outlined on the official DaRucci website, this crop top showcases 100% fox fur with a hood attachment and features a leather interior. Available for $1,899 at the official store, it comes in three sizes. Catering to individuals from small to large.

The crop top is merely one offering among the extensive array of selections available from DaRucci's 3/4 collection. Other hues featured in the collection include hot pink, red, and black.

However, the Charlotte Hornets lost to the LA Lakers on their home court at the Spectrum Center the night Alisah Washington graced the sidelines. The final score of the game was 124-118.

Her husband, PJ Washington, came off the bench and logged just under 34 minutes. He was able to contribute 15 points, eight rebounds, four assists, one block and one three-pointer. The former Kentucky Wildcat struggled to shoot the ball, going 6-for-14 from the field.

PJ Washington and Alisah are in their first season together as husband and wife

PJ Washington and Alisah tied the knot on October 2023, making this the first season that they are attending the NBA games as husband and wife. Alisah Washington makes a living as an Instagram influencer, creating content about fitness, lifestyle and beauty.

Just a week ago, Alisah Chanel showed her passion and taste for luxury bags by pairing a $23,000 Hermes bag along with her all-white getup.

The couple also celebrated the first birthday of their youngest son, Preston, on December 2023. They made sure they let their child enjoy the day while also sporting fashionable Balenciaga outfits.

Throughout the 2023-24 season, PJ Washington has predominantly served as a bench player. Starting only 17 out of 43 games played.

Nevertheless, he has been a significant contributor to the Charlotte Hornets. He is currently averaging 13.8 points, 5.3 rebounds and 2.2 assists per game. His shooting percentages stand at 45.2% from the field, 33.1% from beyond the three-point line and 72% on free-throw attempts.

Washington's highest-scoring game of the season occurred against the Utah Jazz on January 27. He recorded a remarkable 43 points, with 21 of those points coming from beyond the arc. Additionally, he contributed three assists, two rebounds, and two steals in the game.

