"Placing blame on anything except who is responsible": Bronny James’ girlfriend’s father links HBCU threats to racism after Charlie Kirk shooting

By Sameer Khan
Published Sep 12, 2025 12:56 GMT
Bronny James’ girlfriend’s father links HBCU threats to racism after Charlie Kirk shooting (Credits: Getty)

Dondre T. Whitfield, the father of Bronny James’ girlfriend, says the recent threats towards HBCUs are linked to the death of Charlie Kirk. Kirk, a famous right-wing influencer, was shot and killed while speaking at an event at Utah Valley University on Wednesday.

Kirk’s death has led to significant outrage on social media as people demand to know more about the situation. In light of his death, several HBCUs, including Alabama State University, Hampton University, Virginia State University, Southern University and Bethune-Cookman University, were locked down on Sept. 11, citing threats against the campus.

On Thursday, Whitfield shared a video on Instagram in which he suggested that Charlie Kirk’s killer is likely not a Black person.

“This took place (Kirk’s death) in Utah, so I am telling you right now, this is probably not a Black person and certainly not a gang member, which is exactly what Charlie Kirk was talking about when he got shot,” Whitfield said.
Whitfield went on, tying the recent threat to HBCUs to Kirk’s death, saying that this is a result of Black people being “demonized.”

“Despite all of that, there are HBCUs getting death threats, in particular in Virginia and Alabama. Black people get villainized and demonized, to the degree that we get blamed for things that we don’t even have a hand in,” he continued.
Many reacted to Whitfield’s video on Instagram, agreeing with his views that Black people are being targeted for a crime that has not been attributed to anyone yet. Michael Jordan’s ex-wife, Juanita Vanoy, also echoed Whitfield’s comments by reposting his video.

Juanita Vanoy shares Dondre T. Whitfield’s Instagram video

Dondre T. Whitfield's daughter recently celebrated her first anniversary with Bronny James

Bronny James celebrated his first anniversary with Dondre T. Whitfield's daughter and his girlfriend, Parker Whitfield, on August 10. The couple keeps their relationship away from the limelight, rarely sharing photos, but made an exception for their special occasion.

Bronny James shared a picture with Parker on his Instagram story. In the image, the couple can be seen wearing matching colors on top. James captioned the photo:

"Anniversary dinner!"
James' Instagram story

Since going viral at the 2024 Paris Olympics, Bronny James and Parker Whitfield are going strong a year later.

