"Play for as long as LeBron James" - Terrence Ross spills the beans on life goals after abruptly retiring from NBA

Thirty-two-year-old Terrence Ross announced his retirement from the NBA via TikTok on November 8, and he is already looking forward to life after basketball. The Phoenix Suns small forward shared his reasons for retiring from the game, while also lamenting his NBA career.

In his livestream, Ross revealed his feelings once the NBA season got underway with him not being signed. He discussed his reaction to seeing his contemporaries play, and it was one of the basis for his calling it quits.

"I'm watching these games and, instead of thinking like, 'God, I really miss being out there', the first thing that came to my head was like, 'okay, Boston is playing New York. That's a quick flight back home. They'll get home pretty early'," said Ross. "My mind was in so many other areas besides, oh, I can't wait for the next game."

Terrence Ross has enjoyed an 11-year NBA career. His retirement was not expected. Instead, many compared his career to LeBron James'. However, Ross hinted that Father Time was catching up.

"Everybody's different. People want somebody to play for as long as LeBron James and want to play with their kids and their kid's kids. And some people are just like, I've had enough. I had a great time. Knees are kinda hurtin', body's a little banged up--not a little banged up, I had some surgeries, but I don't know, man," said Ross.

Terrence Ross' career earnings

After deciding to call it quits, Terrence Ross reflected on his career. After playing for the Toronto Raptors, Orlando Magic and the Phoenix Suns, the six-foot-seven swingman has accumulated $92 million in NBA salaries.

For Ross, he has already earned enough and secured himself by not lavishly spending his money.

"I made a lot of money. I'm good with my money. I don't do much. I stream for Christ's sake. I don't buy chains or f**king crazy cars or f**king entourage. I have me and my family. A great life," said Ross.

For now, Terrence Ross wants to enjoy his time off basketball and explore what is next for him. He also sees himself still being involved in the game, whether as an NBA coach or sports analyst.

"It's just, I kinda wanted to see what else is out there in the world. My next journey in life might be a f**king NBA coach or analyst... who f**king knows. I just want to get on with that part of life and my journey is different from anybody else's, but I love it nonetheless," Ross said.

After 12 seasons and playing in 733 NBA games, Ross has career numbers of 11.0 points, 2.8 rebounds and 1.3 assists per game. He was also the 2013 Slam Dunk Champion and played for three NBA teams.