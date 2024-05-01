“Playing Draymond defense all playoffs”: NBA fans berate “dirty” Joel Embiid after smack across Jalen Brunson’s face 

The New York Knicks and Philadelphia 76ers engaged in another physical contest in Game 5 of their first-round NBA playoff series, with Joel Embiid getting flak anew for what NBA fans deemed as another "dirty" play on Jalen Brunson.

The incident took place with 1:22 left in overtime and Philadelphia ahead, 106-102. As the Knicks All-Star guard drove to the lane, he was met by the reigning league MVP, who took a swipe at the ball but instead caught the face of the explosive guard.

Embiid was assessed a flagrant foul 1 upon review and Brunson was given two free throws, but only made one to narrow the deficit to three, 106-103.

NBA fans immediately took to social media and hit out at Joel Embiid for the play.

Below are what some of them wrote on X, formerly Twitter:

X user @Raft_Rider22 alluded to Golden State's Draymond Green, writing:

"Embiid is such a dirty piece of s**t been playing Draymond defense all playoffs"

He followed it up with a sarcastic take on the play, saying:

"I didn't know jalen brunsons face was part of the ball my fault G"

Some agreed to the assessment that it was indeed a flagrant foul.

X user Jacob Moreno (@Jacobmorenonba) wrote:

"That was a clear-cut flagrant on Joel Embiid. Can't blatantly smack Brunson in the face"

The PropFather (@The_PropFather) said:

"this dude embiid is complaining after that foul ... bro didn't feeel himself smack brunso in the face??????! tf you complaining about"

Others continued to highlight how they view Joel Embiid as a dirty player.

X user @Jalen BrunsHIM (@KnicksYanksOG) wrote:

"literally so embarassing, such a dirty player. only guy i respect on this sixers team is maxey. he really is incredible."

It was seconded by SportsCardsTV, LLC (SportsCardsTV_1), which wrote:

"Wasn't even trying to hit the ball"

In the end, Embiid and the Sixers had the last laugh as they went on to win the game, 112-106, stunning the Knicks and their fans by forcing a Game 6 on Wednesday.

Joel Embiid finishes with a triple-double in dig-deep victory in Game 5

Reigning league MVP Joel Embiid did not have his usual dominant game on offense in Game 5 for the Philadelphia 76ers against the New York Knicks on Tuesday but made up for it by finishing with a triple-double to help his team to the 112-106 overtime victory.

The All-Star big man shot only 7-of-19 from the field and 1-of-4 from 3, but had 19 points, 16 rebounds and 10 assists in 48 minutes of play. He also had four blocks in the victory that saw them claw back from near defeat late in regulation.

His numbers complemented well that of game hero Tyrese Maxey, who scored 46 points, with seven straight late in regulation to send the game to overtime. He also had nine assists and five rebounds in 52 minutes in their dig-deep Game 5 victory.

With the triple-double, Embiid became the first Sixers player to achieve the feat since Ben Simmons did it on June 2, 2021, in Game 5 of their opening-round playoff series against the Washington Wizards.

