Predicting Joel Embiid's minutes restriction vs Celtics in his comeback from injury

Joel Embiid is set to return for Game 2 against the Boston Celtics. The second game of the series will be played on Wednesday night at 8 PM Eastern Time, but Embiid will likely be on minute restriction.

The big man has missed the last two games due to knee issues. Fortunately for the Philadelphia 76ers, James Harden had a huge game to help his team take a 1-0 series lead.

Embiid's return will be huge. However, the two-time scoring champion is not 100% healthy, which is why Doc Rivers will have to be careful with his minutes and workload.

Having Joel Embiid on minute restriction will benefit Philadelphia in the long run

The Philadelphia 76ers have a 1-0 series lead and homecourt advantage over the Boston Celtics. Therefore, they can afford to lose Game 2. While going up 2-0 in Boston would be incredible, Joe Mazzulla's team won't go down without a tough fight.

Embiid's knee problem is serious and it's something that's bothered him since he entered the league. The 76ers superstar even had surgery on his left knee back in 2017.

Embiid is returning, but on minute restriction (Image via Getty Images)

Throughout his first three games of the postseason, Embiid has averaged 36.0 minutes per game. His career playoff average is 34.2 minutes per game, which is very close to the average he's had during his return games.

The 2023 NBA MVP has missed eight career playoff games so far. Here's how many minutes he played after returning to action:

2018 first round - Game 3 : 30 minutes

: 30 minutes 2019 first round - Game 3 : 31 minutes

: 31 minutes 2021 second round - Game 2 : 38 minutes

: 38 minutes 2022 second round - Game 3: 36 minutes

Embiid has played a lot of minutes after returning from injuries in the past, especially in the second round. However, we expect him to be limited to 30 minutes in Game 2 against the Celtics.

Embiid has averaged 36.8 points per game against Boston this season (Image via Getty Images)

In four games against the Celtics in the regular season, Joel Embiid averaged 36.8 points, 11.8 rebounds and 4.3 assists per game. This includes his masterful 52-point performance in only 38 minutes in early April.

The 7-footer can be very efficient even with limited minutes. Considering that he's the best scorer in the league and that James Harden has looked great so far in the playoffs, it won't be surprising if the 76ers take a 2-0 series lead on Wednesday.

