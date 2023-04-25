The comparison between LeBron James and Michael Jordan is bound to be endless and even other sports have shared their opinions on the debate. Professional boxer Shakur Stevenson recently addressed the latest fight between Ryan Garcia and Gervonta "Tank" Davis, where he talked about the greatness level of the two.

After the fight, everyone shared their thoughts on the results. One of those to share was Stevenson, who has 20 wins under his professional boxing career. When interviewed, he shared that Garcia wasn't on the same level as Davis. Shakur also said that there's someone who can rival Tank, and that's him.

"I would love that fight. I think that's the biggest and best fight in the sport of boxing." Stevenson said when asked if he wants to fight Tank.

"You got like a Michael Jordan that came around in his era. Then you got a LeBron that came around in his era but they wasn't in the same era so we never got to see them go against each other."

"With me and Tank, you got two special fighters that been special our whole careers and our whole lives. When it comes down to it, it's going to be the biggest and best fight in boxing... I can't wait. I feel like I'm a bad motherf****r when it comes to this boxing stuff. The people who really know boxing going to tell you that's the big fight and I agree with them. I think that that's the biggest fight."

How did the Garcis-Davis fight end?

This past weekend was an incredible frenzy of moments that surprised a ton of boxing fans with the recent fight between Garcia and Davis. The fight was energized by both prizefighters and had fans on the edge of their seats from start to finish.

Tank ended the fight with an insane body blow on Garcia in the seventh round. The blow was obviously too much for the California native as he had to stop and take a knee in the middle of the fight. It wasn't the only knockdown from the fight. Davis was able to land a left-handed hook on Ryan's face to put him down during the second round.

In the end, Tank took home the win and earned the respect of the fans.

LeBron isn't the only star being compared to Michael Jordan

The 2023 NBA Playoffs have been fun to watch as of late and the star's recent performances have been breathtaking. Aside from James, Jimmy Butler of the Miami Heat has now been compared to Michael Jordan. Skip Bayless was left impressed after Butler's 56-point performance.

"In all my years of watching and studying the NBA, I have never seen a more patient, cleverer, craftier scorer than this guy, and that's including Jordan." Bayless said.

