"Probably not the best thing for me or the organization" - Draymond Green drops hint on his Warriors comeback amid their slump

Golden State Warriors star forward Draymond Green is getting ready to return to action on the basketball court soon. The Warriors haven't revealed the actual date on when Green would return to the court, but now that he's been reinstated by the NBA, he could return soon.

The four-time champion is coming off a 12-game suspension after a series of unsportsmanlike behavior this season. He has missed 13 games so far as the Warriors are gradually preparing for his return. Many thought he would play in their previous game, which was against the Toronto Raptors, but the Warriors opted not to let Green play.

The four-time All-Star is working closely with the Warriors in hopes of getting back on the court soon. According to Green, if it were up to him, he would've played as soon as he was reinstated. However, he respects the team's decision and addressed his potential return earlier.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"It's urgent from a professional standpoint, because I wasn't hurt, at least my body wasn't hurt," Green said. "My mind was hurt, my feelings was hurt. But it wasn't like an injury caused me off the course."

"I've caused my team enough. I've caused this organization enough. It's not a time for me to just come back and be 'Alright, I'm gonna take my time and get back when I can.'"

"They're putting the plan together around me to ramp up. If it was up to me, I would love to come back and play right now. Reality is, it's probably not the best thing for me or an organizational standpoint... I'mma just take my time and get back when I can. I'mma do all that I can to meet the requirements that I have to meet."

Expand Tweet

The Warriors need him back as they have been 2-3 in their last five games. Green has only played 15 games this season and is averaging 9.7 points, 5.5 rebounds and 5.8 assists.

Also read: “You ain’t the one I’m p*ssed at": Stephen A. Smith claps back at Draymond Green on Curry’s 'bad leader' remarks

Draymond Green doesn't think he cost Steph Curry some key moments during his prime

The Warriors are looking forward to having Draymond Green back on the court. They'll have their enforcer soon as they try to save their season.

Throughout his career, Green has made some of the most erratic decisions. This has caused him to get into trouble or even sometimes, to get suspended by the league. In those moments, he was needed by his teammates, especially Steph Curry.

This has led to the question of whether Green has caused some key moments in Curry's prime. The eight-time All-Defensive forward was asked about it recently.

"I don't necessarily look at it like that, because we are all in this together. One of us fail, we all fail. It's a team sport. I think for me personally, I care more about the person. How am I affecting the person?"

Expand Tweet

Fans may disagree with Draymond Green's response, but only he and Curry can truly know the answer to that.

Also read: “I keep it real light with lil bro” - Draymond Green fires hilarious response to Tyrese Maxey