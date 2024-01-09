“You ain’t the one I’m p*ssed at": Stephen A. Smith claps back at Draymond Green on Curry’s 'bad leader' remarks  

Draymond Green and Stephen A. Smith have been exchanging fireballs since Green was reinstated by the NBA after his indefinite suspension. Recently, Smith was on his “The Stephen A. Smith Show” and responded to Green's comments that targeted Smith regarding his previous Stephen Curry comments.

Green previously said that Smith questioned Curry's leadership because of his actions, which was unfair, considering it was he who should be held accountable. Green also stood up for Curry and said that Curry had nothing to do with his actions on the court.

In reply to Green's comments, Smith said that he never questioned Curry's leadership and he wasn't p*ssed at Green.

“Did you hear me say that Steph Curry was a bad leader? The answer is no. Draymond Green, that is false, that is erroneous. That is not true. But Draymond Green you ain't the one I am p*ssed at. It's that d*mn Steve Kerr that I am p*ssed at. That man goes in front of the microphone and cameras and talks about how disgusted he was that folks was talking about the leadership.”

Smith previously said that Steph Curry should be held to the same standard that LeBron James is held to. Smith's comments came after Green was suspended by the NBA indefinitely after hitting Jusuf Nurkic across the face.

Draymond Green calls out Stephen A. Smith regarding Steph Curry’s leadership

Draymond Green finally spoke on media criticism of Stephen Curry. The Warriors veteran apologized to his teammate for the impact of his suspension on Curry’s image as a leader.

Speaking on his “Draymond Green Show," Green discussed the comments made by Stephen A. Smith on ESPN First Take. During an episode of the show, Smith said that if Draymond was LeBron James' teammate instead of Curry's, the media would be questioning LeBron's leadership.

Green responded on Monday, saying that since it was Curry who was crushed publicly for his actions, he was publicly going to apologize to Curry for his actions.

"Because Draymond did X [Curry is a bad leader]. It p*ssed me off, but it crushed me. How is Steph enduring being a bad leader? Like this guy doesn't give us anything to tear him down about. This guy does everything the right way and yet he's being torn down because of my actions? Crushed me.”

Green also said that he took Smith's comments personally since Curry had no connection to his suspension.

Last month, Green was suspended by the league for his flagrant plays on the basketball court. He was first ejected and suspended by the league for putting Rudy Gobert in a headlock.

Green was ejected last month and suspended indefinitely after he hit Jusuf Nurkic, the Phoenix Suns' center, across the face. The league suspended him citing "repeated history of unsportsmanlike acts.”

Since then, Green has missed 13 games for the Warriors. He was recently reinstated by the league, however, he has yet to play any single game since his suspension.