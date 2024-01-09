“She’s always humiliating Curry”, “Your idol is a c**k”: NBA fans have a field day with old video of Ayesha Curry revealing Steph has foot fetish

Steph and Ayesha Curry form one of the most famous and well-known couples in the NBA. Thus, it doesn't come as a surprise that every video that surfaces regarding the four-time NBA champion and Golden State Warriors megastar and his wife goes viral.

On Tuesday, an old video of Ayesha Curry resurfaced in which she appeared on 'The Real' show, and revealed her husband's love for her feet.

"My husband really loves my feet. and so the light was hittin' them just right that day and so, I was like, let me just snap this photo and send him a picture of my feet. I always say, when he says to send nudes, that's what he's getting -- a picture of my bare feet," Ayesha Curry said during her appearance on the show, via Sports Illustrated.

With the video going viral, NBA fans reacted to Ayesha Curry's revelation about her husband's love for her feet.

"Curcuck strikes yet again. CurFeetFetish"

"Curry just be minding his business and Ayesha just loves putting him in the mud, she’s not a good person at all"

"Curry at home making sure Ayesha ain’t wash the fungus smell off her feet that he loves very much"

"I don’t think he wanted that news out there"

"Curry really has the worst PR I'm crying"

"Curry getting embarrassed on and off the court"

"She’s always humiliating curry"

"your idol is a c**k and a freak"

Ayesha Curry reveals she has started playing golf with her husband

Ayesha Curry is trying to spend time with her husband amid her business moves and her husband's NBA games with the Golden State Warriors.

Recently, Ayesha Curry revealed that she has started a new hobby that allows her to spend more time with her husband. That hobby is playing golf.

"It's something we can do together no matter where we are in the world. I'm not an amazing golfer, but I am learning to golf. It's this lifelong sport and it took me a long time to realize that — so even if I get 1% better every time, like it's something that I can continue to work on. I'm just obsessed," she said during her appearance on the Jennifer Hudson Show in early December, via People.

Steph Curry has often talked about his love for golf. He usually spends time during the summer and offseason playing golf and taking part in tournaments. Now, it appears that her wife also enjoys playing golf, so it wouldn't be a surprise if the couple attends golf courses and tournaments in the summer.

Ayesha and Steph Curry have been together for many years. They got married back in 2011 and have three kids together. Curry has set his sights on claiming his fifth NBA championship, while his wife has become a successful businesswoman over the years.