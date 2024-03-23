"Prolly stoned out his mind rn" - NBA fans sweating over Klay Thompson's latest IG post

Fans were left surprised by Golden State Warriors shooting guard Klay Thompson's latest post on social media. Thompson posted a video clip from his hiking adventure on his Instagram stories.

Thompson had a bit of rest after their win against the Memphis Grizzlies on March 20. The Warriors star had an excellent outing that game, finishing with 23 points off the bench on 5-11 shooting from beyond the arc.

In the clip, Thompson is seen welcoming the spring season and enjoyed his view from the top.

"To the point and back," Thompson posted on his IG stories. "Spring is upon us."

Fans were seemingly confused by the timing of the hike as well, with Warriors set to face Indiana Pacers on March 23. Given the Warriors are looking to make the playoffs, fans on social media were left bemused by the choice to undertake a physically-strenuous activity right before the game.

Here are some of what the fans had to say about Thompson's lone wilderness adventure.

"Prolly stoned out his mind rn," one fan posted on X

A few fans have already predicted a bad game from Thompson.

The tip-off for the game between the Warriors and the Pacers is at 10:00 p.m. ET.

Steve Kerr says Klay Thompson is at peace with his new role

The team started the season with Klay Thompson in the starting lineup. Now, he's moved to a bench role, a role in which the five-time All-Star has been able to shrug off his inconsistent form throughout the season.

Warriors head coach Steve Kerr recently shared the experience he's had moving Thompson to a bench role this season. According to him, the veteran star has slowly accepted his role of being the team's sparkplug.

"Klay's been great. The best part for me as his coach is just seeing him really comfortable and at peace with his role," Kerr said.

As a starter, Thompson has shot 36.9% from beyond the arc. But now that he's the team's sixth man, he's making 38.6% of his 3-pointers.

