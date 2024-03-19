Shaquille O'Neal sternly advises Klay Thompson on downfall

Klay Thompson is having one of the worst seasons of his NBA career, averaging just 17.2 points and shooting a career-low 38.5% from 3s. Thompson is no longer the player he used to be, an All-Star who was one of the best two-way players in the league.

However, injuries robbed Thompson of his explosiveness and movement which made him effective on both sides of the floor for the majority of his career. Shaquille O'Neal has some advice for Thompson, who will be a free agent this summer, about aging gracefully and playing past his prime.

"He needs to realize that Father Time is the only one to beat him," O'Neal said on a recent episode of 'The Big Podcast.' "Give me a player that bust Klay's a** when Klay was Klay. Like me, I'm averaging 30 to 9 'cause I got old. ...

"Klay needs to stop worrying about what people say and just play because when it is all said and done, he is a hall of fame. He got 3 or 4 rings and it happens."

Shaquille O'Neal also acknowledged Klay Thompson's impending free agency and advised him to start "turning it up" if he wants to get paid. Thompson is unlikely to receive a max contract given how he has played this season for the Golden State Warriors.

Thompson also accepted a new role off the bench for the Warriors which is both a good and bad sign for him this summer. It's a good sign because teams know that he's open to being a sixth man, which increases the number of potential offers.

However, it's a bad sign since he's not getting the contract he wants or at least one big final deal to end his career. The Warriors are open to bringing him back, but they will have to find a way to make it work salary-cap and basketball-wise.

Klay Thompson praises Jonathan Kuminga amid breakout season

Jonathan Kuminga received a lot of praise from Klay Thompson.

Steph Curry is still the best player for the Golden State Warriors this season. Klay Thompson, Draymond Green and Andrew Wiggins all showed a decline despite being younger than Curry.

However, the Warriors are in great hands with a young core consisting of Jonathan Kuminga, Brandin Podziemski, Moses Moody and Trayce Jackson-Davis. Kuminga is the cream of the crop and has been the second-best player on the team at times this season.

Thompson had nothing but praise for Kuminga, who is having the best season of his career. He even called the young forward the "future of the franchise" in a postgame interview on Saturday.

"Jonathan's been incredible for us," Thompson said. "He might be the best athlete in the NBA, just his ability to rise up and his combination of speed. He's the future of the franchise and we need him to go where we want to go this season." [H/T NBC Sports Bay Area]

