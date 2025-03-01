"Put a address who you talking to" - Ex-NBA champ calls out LeBron James over locker room comments on 'face of the league'

The topic of who's going to be the next face of the NBA once LeBron James retires has come up more than once in the last few weeks. One of the players that fans and experts consider heavily for the role is Minnesota Timberwolves star Anthony Edwards. However, Edwards doesn't like to take on that title.

The current face of the leagues said he understands why the young Wolves star doesn't want that weight on his shoulders. James pointed out how the media plays a role in criticizing players who are considered poster boys of the NBA.

On Friday, James' former teammate Kendrick Perkins revealed his thoughts on what the LA Lakers star said about Edwards.

"I get what LeBron is saying, my only problem with him saying this is that, put an address on," Perkins said. "Don't just leave it broad. Say who you speaking to.

"A lot of people have gotten too comfortable when it comes down to critiquing and criticizing our game and taking it a step further than it should be. That's the part where I think LeBron is addressing. My only problem with that statement is, put an address on who you're talking to."

The former NBA championship said that LeBron James couldn't have meant them as they make it a point to highlight him and his accomplishments regularly. The 2008 champion said that he and his crew make sure to appreciate the greatness of the four-time champion.

What did LeBron James say about Anthony Edwards?

Since entering the league in 2003, LeBron James has been in the spotlight. For more than two decades, James has performed his best for the teams that he's played for. Even though he's given his all, the four-time MVP has always been criticized.

He became the league's face as a result of his excellent play. People are increasingly realizing that James's career is coming to an end. Some have, therefore, pointed out that a new player should be selected as the face.

However, Edwards isn't interested in taking on that specific role and James understands why. After the Lakers' 111-102 win over the Wolves, the 6-foot-9 forward addressed the topic.

“I’ve always taken that seriously and understood from the beginning what being a professional was all about and being a role model is all about. So try to hold that with the utmost respect and honor, but I feel Ant. I understand, I completely understand this weird energy when it comes to this,” James said.

While Ant doesn't want to have that burden on him, James's teammate might be interested in taking on that role. After all, Luka Doncic is one of the best players in the league.

