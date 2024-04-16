"Putting up numbers like M.J. and Steph": Former NBA champ crowns Shai Gilgeous-Alexander as MVP after voting for OKC star

Since leading the youthful OKC Thunder to the Western Conference's No. 1 seed, superstar point guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander's MVP buzz has been growing. According to former NBA champion Kendrick Perkins, the 25-year-old earned his MVP vote over Denver Nuggets and Dallas Mavericks superstars Nikola Jokic and Luka Doncic.

With its first-place finish, OKC (57-25) became the youngest No. 1 seed in NBA history, with its roster’s average age being only 23.4, per StatMuse.

Expand Tweet

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Meanwhile, Gilgeous-Alexander finished third in the league in scoring, consistently putting up well-rounded stat lines. Over 75 outings, he averaged 30.1 points, 5.5 rebounds, 6.2 assists, 2.0 steals, 0.9 blocks and 1.3 3-pointers per game on 53.5% shooting.

Despite his compelling MVP case, Gilgeous-Alexander finished the season ranked third in most MVP betting odds. DraftKings set his odds at +4000, trailing Jokic (-6000) and Doncic (+2200), with the Nuggets big man considered the strong favorite.

However, Gilgeous-Alexander's MVP narrative won over Perkins, who took to X/Twitter on Monday to proclaim the two-time All-Star this year's MVP. The ESPN analyst noted that he cast his official MVP ballot for the Thunder superstar.

Perkins also likened Gilgeous-Alexander's production to Chicago Bulls legend Michael Jordan and Golden State Warriors superstar point guard Steph Curry's top seasons.

"Jokic, Luka and [Jalen] Brunson are all deserving of the MVP, but Shai leading the second-youngest team to the best record in an absolutely STACKED Western Conference, while putting up numbers like M.J. and Steph did during their MVP seasons, is the reason HE is the MVP of the league!!!" Perkins said.

"It’s also the reason why [Shai Gilgeous-Alexander] got my vote for MVP!!! Carry the hell on."

Expand Tweet

Perkins is one of several media personalities to endorse Gilgeous-Alexander for MVP over the past few days, including outspoken FS1 analyst Skip Bayless. However, it remains to be seen if the last-second push will be enough to prevent Jokic from seizing his third MVP.

Also Read: NBA Most Valuable Player (MVP) Ladder Race 2024: Top 5 candidates ft. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (Week 25)

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander hopeful to capture first MVP

As for Shai Gilgeous-Alexander's thoughts on this year's MVP race, he left no doubts that he would like to take home the trophy for the first time. However, he acknowledged that awards voters can't go wrong choosing between him, Nikola Jokic and Luka Doncic.

"I hope I get it, yes," Gilgeous-Alexander said, via ESPN's Tim MacMahon. "I think all the guys are deserving, all have their case. Whatever happens, happens. But whoever gets it is deserving for sure."

Expand Tweet

Fortunately for Gilgeous-Alexander, given his age, regardless of whether he wins this season, he should be in the MVP discussion for years to come.

Also Read: “Rare Skip W”: Chet Holmgren hilariously agrees with analyst's MVP pick as OKC finishes atop West

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Content quality

Website Design

Missing Information

Incorrect Stats

Too many ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback