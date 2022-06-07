“LeBron James didn’t say anything about Frank Vogel, that kind of gives you an indication that he was part of that decision” - Jay Williams questions why Donovan Mitchell didn’t back Quin Snyder publicly

Quin Snyder resigned as a Utah Jazz coach after eight years with the team. Donovan Mitchell and his squad had another disappointing season, and it was obvious that they needed a change. Snyder's move, however, was rather surprising.

The Jazz were eliminated in the first round of the playoffs. They lost to the Dallas Mavericks in six games, which concluded their disappointing season.

Now, they have found themselves without a head coach. We can expect the front office to make several big moves this summer if they want to keep the core of the team together. However, this may also be the end of Donovan Mitchell's career in Utah.

Donovan Mitchell is "unsettled" after Snyder's resignation

Donovan Mitchell had another great season with the Utah Jazz. He averaged 25.9 points per game and has established himself as one of the best scorers in the league. However, his performance in the postseason wasn't special as he shot 39.8%.

Even before the season ended, there were reports of Mitchell not getting along with Rudy Gobert, his co-star. The first-round exit seems to be the straw that broke the camel's back as Quin Snyder decided to leave the team.

Shortly after the news emerged, Donovan Mitchell was reportedly "unsettled and unnerved." He was also wondering what Snyder's resignation meant for the future of the team.

Jay Williams pointed out how Donovan Mitchell did not back Snyder publicly, which makes the situation quite weird. Williams said:

"But Mitchell also not backing Snyder and not saying anything publicly lets me kind of know what else is going on there in Utah. Because if Mitchell really liked Snyder and felt that way, typically franchise players come out and speak about it."

Williams compared Donovan's silence to LeBron James' behavior after Frank Vogel was fired. Like Snyder, Vogel had another disappointing season with the LA Lakers. However, the Lakers superstar did not support him publicly. Williams said:

"LeBron James didn't say anything about Frank Vogel. That gives you an indication that he was part of that decision. Is that the same with Donovan Mitchell?"

What's next for the Jazz and Quin Snyder?

Quin Snyder is a great coach, and there is no doubt he will land another coaching job soon. However, this may not happen soon as he will reportedly take a year off.

Snyder was in Utah for eight years and won 372 games with the team. Unfortunately, the team never made it past the second round of the playoffs.

Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn After losing Snyder -- the second winningest coach in franchise history -- the Jazz plan to commence on a coaching search immediately, sources tell ESPN. After losing Snyder -- the second winningest coach in franchise history -- the Jazz plan to commence on a coaching search immediately, sources tell ESPN.

The Utah Jazz, on the other hand, will have to make some big moves to improve their roster. The Jazz made the playoffs for six straight years, but were eliminated either in the first or second round.

There are many suitors for Donovan Mitchell, as he is one of the most talented players in the league. Rudy Gobert, one of the best defensive players, could also easily find a team to play with.

The 2022 NBA season may have been their last season together. However, we will have to wait and see what the front office does in the next few months.

