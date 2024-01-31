Rapper 2 Chainz daps up LeBron James courtside rocking $220 Ralph Lauren jacket

LeBron James and the LA Lakers are visiting the Atlanta Hawks tonight as part of their six-game road trip. Before the game started, James was greeted by Georgia-born rapper and hip-hop icon, 2 Chainz. The rapper was seen rocking a colorful Ralph Lauren jacket at courtside.

James and the Lakers weren't lucky against the Houston Rockets. They suffered a 135-119 loss against the Rockets despite the Big 3 of LeBron James, Anthony Davis and D'Angelo Russell scoring 23 points apiece. Tonight, they're looking forward to bounce back and get a win against Atlanta.

The rapper showed off wearing his $220-worth jacket. The two cultural icons shared a moment before the game started, showing their close relationship to the public.

2 Chainz showing off his jacket while sitting courtside

The rapper and the NBA star have been friends for quite some time now. Back in 2019, James shared in an interview with Vanity Fair about how they became acquainted. According to the Lakers star, he was always a fan of 2 Chainz. Despite all his friends not appreciating his work, the superstar showed love to the icon.

In the fifth studio album of 2 Chainz, Rap or Go to the League, it was reported that James was part of the process of making it. He was the executive producer for the album.

LeBron James is without Anthony Davis against the Hawks

The Lakers have a different starting lineup against Atlanta tonight. Head coach Darvin Ham opted to start Jaxson Hayes with LeBron James and the other usual starters against the Hawks. It was revealed that Davis was listed as out in the team's injury report.

According to sources, Davis is unavailable tonight due to bilateral Achilles tendinopathy and left hip spasm.

After their loss last night against Houston, it was evident that Davis was having a hard time physically. AD admitted that his body was sore.

"A little sore... I just couldn't move how I usually move on both ends of the floor," Davis said.

There isn't any timetable as to when Davis will return, however. But James and the Lakers are looking forward to his recovery to aid the team as they push for a secure playoff spot.

The Lakers are rumored to make moves in the trade deadline to improve their roster. James and Davis are the only players who are considered to be untouchables on the roster. Players like Russell and Austin Reaves could be shipped if the front office sees a deal that would be beneficial for them.

