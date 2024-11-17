Rapper Fat Joe shouts out La La Anthony over Kiyan Anthony's Syracuse announcement

American rapper Fat Joe sent a shoutout to La La Anthony after her son Kiyan Anthony announced his commitment to Syracuse on Friday. Kiyan sat with his father, former NBA star Carmelo Anthony, and mother La La on "7PM In Brooklyn" podcast to make his announcement.

Fat Joe and La La Anthony share Puerto Rican heritage. He is also a big fan of Melo's old team, the New York Knicks. He posted a picture of Kiyan on his Instagram stories on Saturday and congratulated the Hollywood actress.

"@lala Congrats."

Fat Joe congratulates La La over Kiyan Anthony's college choice [Credit: IG/@fatjoe]

La La Anthony has been a very integral part of her son's life. Despite her divorce from her former husband and Kiyan's father Carmelo Anthony, La La continues to keep her focus on bringing up her son with Melo.

Kiyan Anthony will follow in his father's footsteps as he joins his father's alma mater. Melo joined Syracuse for the 2002-03 season and helped Syracuse win its first and only national title in his freshman year. He was selected by the Denver Nuggets in the 2003 NBA Draft.

La La Anthony says she would fight referee for her son

During her appearance on Melo's podcast "7PM In Brooklyn," co-host The Kid Mero asked La La what kind of basketball mom she was. She said that as a mom and as a basketball mom, she would fight anybody for her son. She also added that she would fight the referees if she had to for her son.

"You'll fight anybody for your kid," she told Mero. "I will f*** somebody up for my kid, I don't play no games. Kiyan is always like 'Mom, you got to calm down,' like, I don't play about my kid right at all and I think any basketball mom would feel the same way." (13:03-13:16)

"Oh I'll fight a ref, I don't care I don't care we got kicked out of a game," she added.

La La Anthony's son Kiyan is one of the top players in the class of 2026. His choice for his college commitment narrowed down to USC and Syracuse. He eventually went with his father's alma mater.

Kiyan said he made his choice because of his relationship with the coaching staff of Syracuse and not because of his father.

