"10 day soon if we need you?!!" – Trae Young jokingly offers Quavo an Atlanta Hawks roster spot after rapper shares video of himself sinking courtside shot

American rapper Quavo, who has a relationship with Trae Young, recently shared a video of him making a shot from the bench. The shot was an imitation of the same shot Young once made before a game. The rapper called out Young in a light-hearted bid to get himself a 10-day contract in the NBA.

Due to the COVID-19 health and safety protocols in the league, almost every team has lost players for four to five game stretches. In the wake of that situation, teams have been acquiring the services of veterans and G League players on 10-day contracts.

Quavo is a big fan of Young’s game and effortless style of play. In the past, the rapper has praised Young.

"He good man, just coolin'," Quavo said. "He really just be chillin'. He don't like to do too much. He just be coolin', trying to work … He in the 'A' (Atlanta) to stay and we proud of him. It's just a good feeling when I see him out there, you know what I'm saying. Words can't even explain it, that's just my dog. So whenever he hoops, I be feeling like I'm hoopin'."

In response to Quavo's Instagram post, Young jokingly responded with an offer. Young shared Quavo's story, saying:

"10 day soon if we need you?!!"

Young’s welcome to Atlanta was embraced by the American rapper who gifted him a diamond-encrusted “Ice Trae” chain in his rookie season. The chain is the reason Young got the nickname “Ice Trae,” apart from being a cold killer on the court.

Young, as a player on the Atlanta Hawks, and Quavo, with his music, both represent the city of Atlanta. Although it's unlikely Quavo will get a contract, the notion has merits. Quavo has played in three NBA All-Star Celebrity Games and even won the Most Valuable Player in his first appearance.

Trae Young is the face of the Atlanta Hawks

Trae Young has improved his performance year after year. Last season, Young and the Atlanta Hawks turned out to be surprise challengers. In the regular season, the Hawks finished fifth in the Eastern Conference with a 41-31 record. Young scored 30 points or more in 23 games during the regular season, finishing with an average of 25.3 points, 3.9 rebounds and 9.4 assists per game.

𝕯𝖗𝖊𝖜²⁴⛄️❄️ @MambaSzn24 Trae Young had one of the best first postseason runs ever in the 2021 playoffs ❄️ Trae Young had one of the best first postseason runs ever in the 2021 playoffs ❄️ https://t.co/7iorgo2dYe

In the first round of the playoffs, Atlanta faced the fourth-seeded New York Knicks, who had the same record. The Knicks were the favorites, but the Hawks pulled off an upset. Young led the way, averaging a double-double of 27.7 points and 10.3 assists. The Hawks won three games in a row after the series was tied at 1-1 to progress to the next round.

In the following round against the Philadelphia 76ers, Young averaged 29 points, 10.9 assists and 1.7 steals. But the Hawks could not close out Game 7, bringing their postseason run to an end.

The Hawks (15-19) are struggling and are 12th in the Eastern Conference this season. Young is performing at a high level, but the Hawks are receiving the brunt of the league’s health and safety protocols. Until the last game, the Atlanta Hawks had more than 10 players in health protocols.

