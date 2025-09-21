Real reason behind Kevin Durant’s failed blockbuster Steph Curry reunion revealed

Last season was rough for both Kevin Durant and the Phoenix Suns. There were reports that with the friction already growing between the Suns and Durant, the Golden State Warriors were in the mix to make a blockbuster move for the reunion.

However, the trade talks quickly died down. It was reported that Durant had made it clear that he didn't want to join the Warriors, and in turn, the Dubs respected his decision.

On Friday, Kevin Durant appeared on CNBC's Game Plan Sports Business Summit. When asked about the Warriors rumor, Durant clarified that he blocked the trade talks because he wanted to finish the season with the Suns and address the trade in the offseason.

"I heard Golden State was in the mix around the trade deadline, but that's when (Durant's business partner and manager) Rich (Kleiman) came into play, and those relationships that we built around the league and also playing in Golden State helped," Durant said. "We were able to tell them to kind of hold off on that."

KD added that once the offseason arrived, the Houston Rockets jumped in and made a big move. The 2x NBA champion's move to the Rockets has moved the league's power center.

Kevin Durant's addition to the young Rockets core has significantly elevated their chance of winning the title next season.

